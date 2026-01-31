Dan Cox, a Republican who was resoundingly defeated by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore four years ago, has filed to run for governor again this year.

Cox’s candidacy was posted on the state elections board website Friday; he did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Cox listed Rob Krop as his running mate for lieutenant governor.

Moore’s campaign declined to comment on Cox’s candidacy.

In 2022, Moore got more than twice as many votes as the Cox in the general election, 65% to 32%.

Cox, who at the time was a state delegate, aligned himself with the Make America Great Again movement. He raised money at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, won Trump’s endorsement and Trump participated in a telephone call for Cox’s supporters.

Cox rode Trump’s support to a surprise Republican primary win over Kelly Schulz, a former state delegate who later ran two state agencies and was former Gov. Larry Hogan’s hand-picked successor.

After his loss, Cox reported less than $200 in his campaign account and hasn’t raised significant money since. In his most recent filing this month, Cox attested that he did not raise or spend more than $1,000.

Cox joins a Republican field of candidates vying for a shot to take on Moore that includes retired bank executive Ed Hale Sr. and other lesser-known candidates.

Hogan, the most well-known Republican in Maryland, announced last week that he would not run to return to his old job.