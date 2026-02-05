Maryland state Sen. Arthur Ellis is lodging a public, one-man protest against Senate President Bill Ferguson’s plan to stall a congressional redistricting map that’s favorable to Democrats.

Ellis, a Charles County Democrat, said he won’t record his attendance during the Senate’s sessions as a symbol of his displeasure.

He announced his plan on Thursday at the end of a Black History Month speech about Black women in the Civil Rights Movement.

“I will not come back to this podium and give quorum to this body until we bring the mid-cycle redistricting bill to this floor,” Ellis said in the Senate chamber.

Ellis said Marylanders need to “be part of the revolution to send Washington a message that what they’re doing to our citizens is unacceptable — especially the Blacks and the browns. So many Black women in Maryland, in my district, have been fired because of their race by this administration."

Speaking to reporters afterward, Ellis said he has been intimidated by Democratic leaders for his position. He said he brought up redistricting during a closed-door meeting of Senate Democrats on Tuesday, asking for a straw poll on the issue, and it was not received well.

Later that day, Ellis said he was called into a meeting with Ferguson that lasted an hour, “telling me how inappropriate that bringing it up in the caucus meeting was.”

A spokesman for Ferguson said that meeting never took place, and that the Senate president declined to comment further.

“No one will intimidate Ellis,” he told reporters. “I served in the military. I served honorably. I’ve served and I’ve stared down dangerous situations, and this is a freedom of speech issue. As an independent elected senator, I have the right to bring up anything that’s important to my constituents and to be heard.”

Ellis said that he would attend full Senate sessions, but he won’t register his presence when the president takes a quorum call, which is how attendance is taken.

Ellis said he will continue to participate in committee hearings and will present the bills he’s sponsoring to committees.

Ellis said other senators agree with him, but he didn’t say how many. He indicated he may try to work within the Senate’s rules to try to push the bill out of the Rules Committee, where it’s been sitting since Wednesday. But he said he wouldn’t discuss specifics of his strategy.

The House of Delegates, at the behest of Gov. Wes Moore, approved a new map of congressional districts on Monday that gives Democrats a chance at sweeping all eight U.S. House districts — and pushing out the lone Republican, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris.

Supporters have argued that it’s necessary to redraw the boundaries to help elect more Democrats so Congress can be a check on Republican President Donald Trump.

And while the vote in the House was overwhelming — 99-37 — it hasn’t drawn as much support in the Senate.

After the map passed the House and crossed to the Senate, Ferguson assigned it to the Rules Committee. The Rules Committee exists for the sole purpose of deciding whether to assign bills to regular committees for a hearing. It meets infrequently, has no office and is stacked with Ferguson’s top leaders.

Since the fall, Ferguson has argued that it’s legally and politically risky for Democrats to redraw the map, which he thinks could be struck down in court. He’s also said that time effectively has run out, with the deadline for candidates to file to run for office about 2 1/2 weeks away.

Ferguson has said that he has a majority of senators who agree with him, but those who disagree with the president have rarely spoken up — and never with such dramatic flair.

Such a revolt on the Senate floor can come with consequences.

Ferguson controls the movement of bills through committee.

Ellis said he would continue to push bills he’s already filed this session that help women, veterans and children.

“I dare anyone to try to punish me and kill those bills,” he said.