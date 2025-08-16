Rep. Andy Harris threatened to work with the Trump administration to withhold Maryland’s federal education funds unless the state’s top education official removes herself from a heated battle with a local school board in his district, according to a letter sent by Harris.

In June, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright and the state school board stepped in after the Somerset County school board and its MAGA-aligned majority tried to dismiss Superintendent Ava Tasker-Mitchell.

The board has not publicly voted on or given a reason for the removal the superintendent.

The monthslong tug-of-war between state and county officials has caught the attention of Harris, Maryland’s lone Republican in Congress, as the U.S. Department of Education aims to revamp federal support of public education across the country.

In his letter Friday, Harris cited President Donald Trump’s executive order barring diversity, equity and inclusion curriculums from public schools and told Wright he would exercise his vote on a federal spending committee to hold back funds from the state unless she backed off. Harris is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and sits on the subcommittee that oversees education funding.

“Not only are you challenging the will of the voters in Somerset County, my constituents, who voted with millions of Americans for President Trump last November, but you are challenging the will of the voters and their ability to choose how their own communities are governed and how their children are educated,” Harris wrote.

Harris’ office and Somerset County Chair Matthew Lankford did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Wright and the state education board angered county board members when she reinstated Tasker-Mitchell for 60 days after they removed her in a closed-door meeting.

County boards can hire superintendents but cannot fire them without cause, according to state law. Wright used emergency powers granted to her by the General Assembly to keep Tasker-Mitchell in place until the state reviews her firing.

But, after that period ran out last week, Wright warned local board members she would begin proceedings to remove them if they pushed Tasker-Mitchell out before the state finishes its review.

Wright said in a statement that the Maryland State Department of Education and the state board “continue to work in good faith” with the county board to resolve concerns.

“We are optimistic that these matters will be resolved ahead of the new school year to keep the focus on teaching, learning and supporting every child in Somerset classrooms,” she said.

Meanwhile, Joshua Michael, president of the Maryland State Board of Education, said the state board remains focused on “ensuring state and federal laws are followed and that there is continuity of operations in our schools” and added a message for Harris.

“We welcome Congressman Harris’ partnership in restoring cuts to federal funding for children in poverty, particularly those on the Eastern Shore,” said Michael, executive director of the Sherman Family Foundation, a financial supporter of The Banner.

Tasker-Mitchell’s future with the county is in flux, pending a state board hearing. Until then, she remains in the job.

Tasker-Mitchell has declined to comment about her employment situation.

Joe Hylton, a truck driver whose children attend Somerset County schools, has been an outspoken critic of the school board’s attempts to remove Tasker-Mitchell and against blocking DEI learning from the curriculum.

The 43-year-old county resident said he’s speaking out because he fears his children not having the same educational opportunities he had.

“We want our children to be better than us,” he said.