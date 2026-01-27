Gov. Wes Moore slammed President Donald Trump’s administration Tuesday for the conditions depicted in a widely circulated viral video showing an overcrowded holding cell at the downtown Baltimore field office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The video posted on Reddit and Facebook shows at least three dozen people packed inside a holding room where a sea of foil blankets lines the ground.

In a written statement, Moore spokesperson Ammar Moussa called the conditions shown in the video “deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable.”

“Every person in custody deserves basic safety, humane treatment, and access to medical care,” Moussa said.

He added that the video is “consistent with reports we have heard from lawyers and why we applauded the Attorney General’s support of litigation challenging conditions at this facility.”

“We are taking this seriously and we are demanding immediate action from the Trump administration to fix these conditions and prevent them from happening again,” Moussa said.

Both of Maryland’s U.S. senators and Baltimore City Council members reacted swiftly to condemn the conditions seen in the video on Monday.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen posted on social media that he intended to visit the facility, but reversed course after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed him he would not be allowed entry.

“It’s clear Trump’s ICE would rather engage in a cover up,” Van Hollen said. “I will not stop pressing until we get answers.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson also weighed in, cautioning that he was still waiting for verification the leaked video was taken from inside the Baltimore ICE facility.

But he also called what he saw “inhuman” and reinforced passing a ban between local jails and ICE. “It just feels like pure evil is part of the operation,” the Baltimore Democrat said.

Banner reporters Daniel Zawodny and Brenda Wintrode contributed to this report.