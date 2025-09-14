The Trump administration’s stepped-up enforcement on immigration has reached Baltimore’s port after federal officials recently deported several Filipino cruise ship workers, according to community leaders.

On Sunday morning, about 30 people gathered to protest the fates of the Filipino seafarers at the Carnival Cruise Line terminal in Baltimore.

According to the Tanggol Migrante Movement, a grassroots Filipino advocacy organization, three seafarers from the Philippines and one from Indonesia were detained and deported by federal officials this month.

The workers detained in Baltimore are among more than 100 Filipino seafarers working on cruise ships who have been deported since April, advocates said. At least 28 were employed by Carnival Sunshine, a cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line, and were deported during July and August after they were detained at the port in Norfolk, Virginia, according to The Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

“This is a law enforcement matter of which we always cooperate, and we defer to the authorities for further comment,” Caro Ferrer, a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line, wrote in an email Sunday. Requests for comment to the federal Customs and Border Protection were not immediately returned.

Tanggol Migrante Movement alleged in a statement last week that the deportations were conducted without due process and the seafarers were “subject to questioning and coercion into a false confession under duress about a charge of ‘child pornography.’”

The Pilipino Workers Center of Southern California said in July that at least 80 Filipino crew members from two other Carnival ships operating out of Port Canaveral, Florida, had been detained and deported in the spring.

The advocacy groups also claimed that the deported workers, including those detained in Baltimore, held valid 10-year visas and had no criminal backgrounds.

Federal customs enforcement officials “do not have to show evidence and offer due process,” Mel Ray, a representative of Kabataan Alliance, a U.S.-based group for Filipino young people, said at the rally Sunday. “If you will accuse someone of such a heinous crime, we expect that some evidence will be shown. But that has not been the case for almost close to 100 seafarers that they have detained and deported.”

More than 504,000 Filipino seafarers deployed globally last year and sent home nearly $7 billion in remittances, according to advocates and government reports.

Philip Coronado, a Filipino seafarer from Norfolk, said during the rally that the struggling economy in the Philippines forces some to seek work at sea, but landing those jobs can be difficult and some face discrimination from employers.

Coronado, who speaks Tagalog and used a translator for some of his remarks Sunday, added that “even if we get tired of these working conditions, because of our contracts, we’re sort of locked in.”

Speakers at the rally implored the Philippine government to intervene.

Ray contrasted the government’s silence to the more robust reaction recently by the South Korean government after federal immigration officials raided a Hyundai factory in Georgia and detained 475 workers, most of them Korean. The South Korean government later chartered a plane to bring the migrant workers back to their home country, according to news accounts.

According to its website, the Philippine Embassy has not directly addressed the detainment of the seafarers but issued an advisory on July 19, noting “increased incidents of arrests, detention and deportation due to child pornography-related offenses.”

In its statement, the embassy said it wanted to remind “the members of the Filipino community and overseas Filipino workers in the United States and onboard vessels in U.S. territorial waters, that child pornography is one of the worst forms of child exploitation and to consume it perpetuates such exploitation.”

That statement didn’t satisfy Chris Pasion, the Baltimore chapter coordinator of Malaya Movement, who said her organization went to the embassy this year to deliver letters from detained migrants but was rebuffed.

Ray, of the Kabataan Alliance, said, “If the Philippine Embassy refuses to file a strong diplomatic protest, the community will then have to take to the streets to defend these seafarers, like we are doing today.”