Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says the White House has singled him out by disinviting him from a pair of events for the nation’s governors in Washington next week.

The National Governors Association will be in town for its annual meeting, which typically involves events with the president. Moore, a Democrat, is vice chair of the bipartisan organization.

President Donald Trump has disinvited all Democratic governors from a White House meeting, and a dinner for governors and their spouses will not include Moore or Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado, according to reports.

“As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not,” Moore said in a statement Sunday morning.

On CNN, host Dana Bash asked Moore why he thought he was disinvited from the events.

“I have long learned that I’m not trying to get inside of the president’s psyche. It’s not a good use of my time,” Moore said.

“It’s not lost on me that I’m the only Black governor in this country, and I find that to be particularly painful, considering the fact that the president is trying to exclude me from an organization that not only all my peers have asked me to help to lead, but then also a place where I know I belong.”

Bash pressed Moore on whether he thought he was being excluded due to the color of his skin.

“Well, I don’t know,” Moore replied. “I can’t speak to the president’s intent. It’s not lost to me, but I can’t speak to the president’s intent.”

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Moore also said on CNN that the White House dinner with governors and their spouses would no longer be an official National Governors Association event.

“If the president wants to have a dinner with his friends and have a black tie dinner with his friends on that night, that is perfectly fine. It will not be an NGA event,” Moore said.

The National Governors Association did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Moore’s office said the White House’s actions will not affect the governor’s participation in other aspects of the association’s meetings, which take place late next week. Moore is also scheduled to appear on a panel discussion hosted by Politico.