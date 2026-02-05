Howard County’s elected leaders, residents and students showed up in force Wednesday night for a marathon hearing on legislation to block a private immigrant detention center nearing completion in Elkridge.

They came dressed in CASA swag and Statue of Liberty costumes, gripping homemade cardboard signs declaring “NO ICE.” They clapped, snapped and waved their hands for each speaker who urged the County Council to pass the ban on permits for privately owned detention centers.

County Executive Calvin Ball said the project is nearing completion but has not met use and occupancy requirements. The county on Monday revoked the center’s building permit, but that didn’t deter hundreds of protesters from staging a rally outside county headquarters that night.

“What we will not do is blur the line between public safety and discrimination based upon fear or identity,” Ball, a Democrat, said at the hearing Wednesday night. “Tonight, we are drawing that line clearly.”

County records show the facility, at 6522 Meadowridge Road, has been in the works for months. However, the public first learned of its existence Friday, when Ball announced he would pursue the emergency legislation.

The office building is owned by Genesis GSA Strategic One and is being retrofitted for detention purposes by a third party company, McKeever Services.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball testifies during Wednesday’s hearing. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The County Council isn’t scheduled to vote on the measure until Thursday evening, but all five members — Democrats Opel Jones, Christiana Rigby, Liz Walsh and Deb Jung and Republican David Yungmann — have indicated they intend to approve the ban.

A detention center in an office park was never contemplated when the county’s zoning laws were written, Yungmann said. However, the councilmember worries about the county’s financial liability in blocking a project that was nearly complete.

“I don’t think they’re just going to walk away,” Yungmann said following Ball’s testimony.

A Howard County Police officer monitors the packed hearing from a doorway. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The company assumed that risk, Ball said, when it invested in building a private detention center in proximity to the community.

“We live in a litigious society,” he said. “We can’t let fear hold us captive.”

Walsh has introduced additional emergency legislation addressing immigration enforcement on county property and declaring contracts in support of such enforcement void and unenforceable. Ball said his administration supports the bill.

Dozens of residents, elected leaders and candidates signed up to speak at the hearing in favor of the emergency legislation.

U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth, a Democrat who has visited ICE’s detention facility in Baltimore, said Maryland’s federal delegation has many questions about safety and detainees’ access to medication, attorneys and families.

U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth testifies Wednesday night. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

“We are living in dark and scary times,” Elfreth said, adding that she feels it difficult to keep the faith. “What gives me hope are the people in this room.”

Even with the council’s unanimous support, one Howard County resident of 10 years testified that the hearing was a crucial opportunity for residents to strongly voice their opposition.

“We will never let private industry turn a profit on human misery in our county,” he said.

This story has been updated.