After weeks of being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a newly freed Daniel Fuentes Espinal thanked his supporters in a minute-long video, making his first public statement.

“Thank you for your prayers. I’m really sure God listened to your prayers,” he said in a video posted Sunday on Facebook. “I’m very happy to be home with my family and my community.”

Espinal was released Thursday from Winn Correctional Center, a men’s detention facility 250 miles northwest of New Orleans, after an immigration judge granted him bond Tuesday morning.

Espinal, the pastor who leads a congregation of 70 at Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama (Church of the Nazarene Jesus Loves You) in Easton, was arrested by ICE in late July on his way to a construction job.

He had just picked up his usual McDonald’s breakfast burrito and orange juice when he noticed a strange vehicle following him. At a traffic light, an ICE agent exited that vehicle and apprehended him.

He was taken to a facility in Salisbury before being transferred to one in Baltimore that has drawn scrutiny for its conditions.

Espinal, who has lived in the U.S. since arriving in 2001 from his native Honduras, has no criminal history, his family said. They also describe him as a leader in the Eastern Shore community.

Statement from Daniel Fuentes Espinal. (Courtesy of the Fuentes family)

ICE, which has not recently commented about Espinal’s case, stated in late July that “Fuentes entered the United States on a 6-month visa and never left in 24 years. It is a federal crime to overstay the authorized period of time granted under a visitors visa.”

Espinal’s eldest daughter, Clarissa Fuentes Diaz, who has been speaking on his behalf, also appeared in the video and expressed gratitude to the community and everyone who had a hand in her father’s case.

She thanked family friend Len Foxwell, Gov. Wes Moore’s office and the members of Maryland’s congressional delegation.

“I’m very happy to have my dad back home. He is the pillar of our house,” she said. “He is the love of our house. And I’m just very happy. My heart is full.”

Diaz previously said the family had been told not to comment on the legal aspects and specifics of Espinal’s case. She said the family is awaiting word on the next steps in the court process.