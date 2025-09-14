DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Chris Van Hollen traveled to Iowa to deliver a message to hundreds of Democrats on Saturday: Democracy is in trouble, and so is their party. It’s up to them to fix it.

Maryland’s senior senator was invited by Polk County Democrats to keynote their annual steak fry Saturday. The party fundraiser is often a precursor for big-name politicians eyeing higher office or a higher profile.

It was his first time headlining the event but not his first time in the state.

In a sweeping speech, Van Hollen assailed a long list of President Donald Trump’s policies and blasted his Republican colleagues for “rubber-stamping” them.

There’s much in the country Van Hollen would like to change, he said, but he also sounded typical Democratic talking points, such as raising paychecks and lowering prices, closing tax loopholes benefiting the wealthy and ending dark money in politics.

“The country is not going to fix itself,” he said. “The national party is not going to fix itself by itself. It’s up to all of us.”

The 30-minute speech was part pep rally, part family meeting, and it drew positive yelps and applause from the older, mostly white crowd.

The party has drifted and is “facing a reckoning,” he said, and too often it has fallen under the influence of special interests. Opinions from polls, pundits and donors have made it overly cautious and at times “rudderless.”

“It is time to decide who we are,” he said.

Van Hollen’s colleagues in Congress canceled speaking events for fear of their safety, but he plowed ahead, saying all have a responsibility to speak in support of democracy “and not be silenced by those who engage in political violence.”

Iowa’s tradition of retail politics

Iowans are used to seeing well-known politicians up close, testing their takes on the country and the party’s direction. That’s because, for years, Iowa Democrats held the first presidential primary in the country, the Iowa Caucuses. They lost that prime spot after a counting snafu in 2020, but they’d like to have it back.

Hopefuls cycle through picnics, the state fair, door knocking and intimate parlor visits. The next presidential election isn’t until 2028, but the courtship of Iowa voters takes years.

This year, well-known politicians on both sides of the aisle have stopped by.

But those used to the ebb and flow of politicians in their public parks say there could be many reasons for Van Hollen’s visit. Whether he’s aspiring for higher office or not, it’s not a bad thing to be on their radar.

Van Hollen said he knew the event was important for Democrats and a platform to discuss issues. He didn’t brush off the idea of running for office but said his focus right now is on winning Democratic races in 2026 and guiding the Democratic Party forward.

“This is me signaling that I think we all need to step up in a big way right now to protect our Constitution,” he said.

“Every guy that’s a Democrat needs to be figuring out how well can we do in red states,” said Dorothy Mattson, an Iowa Democrat and a retired sales manager.

Blair Reid said it’s possible Van Hollen is doing research on his national potential but the senator has also struck him as a party builder. Iowa, which is growing more and more red, could use the senator’s support.

Iowa will have a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs after Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said she’s not running for reelection — one Democrats might need to win to seize control of the Senate. Dems are sizing up the possibility of flipping it, though it will be an uphill fight.

Not everyone at Water Works Park in Des Moines had heard of Van Hollen. Those who did recognized him from national news hits opposing Trump’s policies.

But 17-year-old Owyn Bucklin had known of Van Hollen since the Biden administration. Bucklin’s grandparents have been taking him to the steak fry for years. He said he wished there were “a hundred” Van Hollens in the Senate and hopes he runs for president.

“Him saying the Democratic Party can’t have its ‘finger in the wind. We need to stand for something’ — if there’s going to be a message to win people over here, that’s it,” Bucklin said.

Many in the Democratic Party have called for more fight from Congress, even with the minority party at a disadvantage against a Republican agenda. Kate Connolly said Democrats are “too nice” and wants to see more Dems calling out Republicans.

“Why not say: This is ridiculous, the hypocrisy knows no bounds here, and point it out? What are you afraid of?” she asked.

Bill Brauch, the chair of Polk County’s Democrats, said Van Hollen’s speech hit all the right notes. It showcased the party’s proud history of defending civil rights and unions and blasted the Trump administration’s policies.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Brauch said. “I’m really glad he came.”