Baltimore leaders are going back to the drawing board on a plan to replace the Sisson Street waste transfer station after critical feedback from area residents.

The facility, known as Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, was to be relocated to 2801 Falls Rd., a property city officials announced this summer they would lease from construction company Potts & Callahan. A portion of the land, which sits next to the Jones Falls, lies in the 500-year flood plain.

That concerned some residents who worried a substantial storm could carry trash and other pollutants into the falls.

Other groups, including Bikemore, said the move would upend plans to build a more robust trail and park system along the falls.

“All options are on the table,” Mayor Brandon Scott said last week as he announced details of a task force he’s forming to assist with steering the decision.

Legislation authorizing the sale of the Sisson Street property has been placed on hold, city officials said. The bill was introduced to the City Council in August but has not had a hearing.

The controversy began this summer as the administration announced plans to relocate the waste center to clear the way for development of the Remington property. Baltimore’s drop-off centers are not landfills; trash and recyclables are hauled away nightly.

This month, Scott began assembling his task force to discuss the future of the site. City Council members Odette Ramos, James Torrence and Jermaine Jones — who represent the three districts closest to the site — will participate, along with representatives from the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Works.

Representatives from eight community groups will make up the rest of the task force: Greater Remington Improvement Association, Midtown Community Benefits District, Friends of the Jones Falls, Stonehill Community Association, Hampden Community Association, Charles Village Civic Association, Reservoir Hill Community Association and Bikemore.

Seawall Development, the company behind food hall R. House and Remington Row, has expressed interest in the Sisson Street property. The developer has amassed a number of parcels near the site, including most of a city block across the street. Last year, the company responded to a request for proposals circulated by the Baltimore Development Corp. for the Sisson Street site. At the time, a grocery store was proposed.

Scott’s staff said the mayor is open to proposals to keep the waste station in its present Sisson Street location or get rid of it altogether. The mayor will also consider plans to proceed with the Falls Road site or possible alternative locations.

The task force has been asked to complete its work by the end of the year.