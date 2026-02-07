For Montgomery County officials, federal funding is no longer a given when it comes to figuring out how to craft a spending plan.

The Trump administration has made major changes to how it distributes funding to states and municipalities, taking particular aim at blue states and jurisdictions that limit cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The county is considering passing legislation to that end.

But U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, is touting a small victory for his district. He has secured more than $16.5 million in federal funding for Montgomery County public safety and transit infrastructure.

“At a time when Donald Trump and his team work every day to drain our democracy of resources and undermine our institutions, it’s a small but significant victory for the people of Montgomery County to see our taxpayer dollars come home to strengthen our community,” Raskin said in a press release.

As county officials approach difficult budget decisions, concerns about cuts to federal funding have dominated the conversation. County Executive Marc Elrich released his proposed $6.6 billion capital improvement budget last month and is expected to release his proposed operating budget in March. The County Council must finalize a spending plan by June 1.

The federal funding secured by Raskin should take a small amount of pressure off the county’s purse, though there are still significant needs.

The largest tranche of funding, $3.15 million, will go toward improving and expanding the county’s rapid bus network. The money is specifically intended for improving existing bus lanes and increasing driver awareness and compliance with the bus lanes along Georgia Avenue between downtown Silver Spring and the Glenmont Metro.

Federal funds will be used to upgrade pavement markings, painted lanes, signage and design modifications, and lane transitions.

In addition to the funding for rapid bus lanes, the county will receive:

$2.1 million for real-time crime center enhancement

$2 million to renovate and expand a workforce development and technical training center

$1.1 million for forensic crime laboratory enhancement

$1.1 million for sewage rehabilitation

$850,000 for parking garage security cameras

$850,000 for winter weatherization programs for low-income households

$785,000 for reforestation and wildlife habitat restoration

$500,000 for bike and pedestrian infrastructure improvements along U.S. Highway 29 in Rockville

$487,000 for law enforcement training

The City of Rockville will also receive more than $1 million for sewage pipe replacement, more than $1 million for wastewater collection system rehabilitation and $500,000 for its lead service inventory project.

The City of Takoma Park will receive $867,000 for a public safety dispatch center and crisis response upgrades, including hiring two mental health counselors for emergency response.

Somerset mayor to retire after 18 years

Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin will not run for reelection this year and is retiring after 18 years in office, Deputy Town Manager Justin Burgett confirmed to The Banner Friday.

Slavin, a lawyer, was first elected to lead the incorporated town in Chevy Chase in 2008 after serving on the town council from 2002 to 2008. He previously served as first vice chair, deputy treasurer and trustee of the Maryland Democratic Party. He also previously owned a real estate firm and has a law degree. He currently serves as treasurer for Debbie Spielberg’s campaign for County Council District 1.

Slavin could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

“Mayor Jeffrey Slavin has been a true leader for the people of Somerset for nearly two decades,” Gov. Wes Moore wrote in a Facebook post. “From modernizing government functions to managing town improvements, he’s shown what it means to tackle big challenges and lead with conviction.”

The Somerset town government does not have the same jurisdiction as a city or county government, but it can pass ordinances and issue permits within its town limits, and it manages a budget of about $2 million. The town has more than 1,200 residents and covers 4.2 square miles.

Parks department seeks crappy feedback on restrooms

It’s a stinky situation, but someone’s got to figure it out.

The Montgomery County parks department wants to hear from you about what improvements need to be made to park restrooms — including the most crappy experiences you’ve had with them.

Montgomery Parks launched a survey this week in order to understand what community members want most from park restrooms and what could be improved. This is part of a larger department initiative to identify gaps in restroom access and availability, including decisions about whether to add structured restrooms to parks currently using port-a-potties.

The online survey is open through April 19, and the department plans to schedule in-person pop-up conversations in county parks in March and April to gather additional input from residents.