Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s $6.6 billion proposed Capital Improvement Program for the next six years would give more to the Montgomery County Public Schools than they have ever received in a capital budget — $2.1 billion.

Still, his recommendation isn’t enough to pay for every school renovation requested by the superintendent and school board. Elrich said there’s just not enough money to fulfill all the schools’ requests.

We’re in ”a pretty difficult situation,” he said at a press conference announcing his recommendations at the executive office building in Rockville on Tuesday.

The Capital Improvement Program, or CIP, is a six-year plan for major infrastructure projects in the county that works in tandem with the county’s capital budget. It outlines the objectives of capital programs and their relationship to the county’s long-range development plans.

Elrich’s proposal covers the next six fiscal years, from July 2027 through June 2032. These recommendations must be approved by the Montgomery County Council, which can tweak it each year. So can future county executives.

Education and transportation infrastructure make up the greatest portion of Elrich’s plan, with 39% going to education (32% to MCPS and 7% to Montgomery College) and 35% — $2.3 billion — going to transportation projects.

Major MCPS projects that Elrich’s plan supports include construction of the new Burtonsville Elementary School and Seneca Valley High School, as well as HVAC renovations and roof replacements.

But the proposal does not support funding for Carver Educational Service Center renovations, artificial turf fields, additional capacity at Eastern and Sligo Middle schools or replacing Sligo Creek Elementary School. He also does not concur with school leaders’ proposal to close Silver Spring International Middle School.

Elrich was critical of school system leaders in his remarks Thursday, saying there’s been a “lack of transparency” about what they wanted and needed.

“If you don’t ask for it, you’re never gonna get it,” he said.

Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor said when presenting his recommended budget last month that he’s focused on critical needs in tough fiscal times.

Elrich’s proposal relies on his recommendation to increase the county’s bond capacity, which he said is necessary in the wake of federal budget cuts and state fiscal shortfalls.

Outside of MCPS, some of the major projects Elrich highlighted for recommended funding include:

Expansion of the county’s bus rapid transit system

Support for the development of the University of Maryland Institute for Health Computing in North Bethesda

Support for the development of the VIVA White Oak revitalization project

New libraries in Clarksburg and Shady Grove

Construction of White Flint Fire Station

New facility for the 4th District Police Station

Construction of the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

Construction of the Western County Recreation Center

Elrich is slated to present his proposed fiscal year 2027 operating budget in March. The council will review both proposals and make changes this spring before voting on a final budget in May.

Council President Natali Fani-González released a statement on Elrich’s proposal following Thursday’s press conference, but did not take a position on any of the specific elements of his recommendation.

The council must tackle the capital budget “with fiscal prudence and sustainability as our north star,” she said.

The council’s public hearings on the capital budget are scheduled for Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on both days. Residents can sign up to testify in person at the Council Office Building in Rockville or through Zoom on the council’s website starting Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.