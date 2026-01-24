Officials with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration took the unusual step of severing Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming’s access to city legal documents Saturday.

The move, announced in a press release as city officials were otherwise occupied with snow preparations, came after city attorneys discovered a member of Cumming’s team “had gained unapproved and unfettered access“ to files produced by a city Law Department attorney.

Those files, city officials said, were protected by attorney-client and work product privileges.

As inspector general, Cumming investigates waste, fraud and abuse in city government. The role comes with the power to subpoena documents from city offices.

City officials cited the Maryland attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct, which require lawyers to keep materials confidential.

“To comply with these rules, [the Baltimore City Office of Information & Technology] was directed to remove any accounts with unauthorized access to Law Department files and restore the confidentiality to ensure the Law Department is able to maintain its legal and ethical responsibilities,” the administration said in a news release.

In their announcement of the move, city attorneys said the decision to terminate Cumming’s access to the documents would “not impede the lawful work” of the inspector general.

Cumming was not available for comment.

In the days ahead of the announcement, Cumming posted several times on social media about the importance of access to city records for her office.

“Access to city records is fundamental to the job of the @OIG_Baltimore of investigating waste, fraud and abuse,” she wrote Friday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The posts followed a dispute over records supplied to Cumming by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which spearheads Scott’s holistic crime-fighting program. The agency produced records that were the subject of a subpoena, but portions were redacted.

Twice, Cumming posted online a position paper on the redactions that she said her office’s advisory board agreed to make public. The panel, most of which is appointed by various officials in City Hall, oversees the inspector general.

“Limitations of this expressly authorized power — such as imposed by redactions required under the relevant Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) provisions — would be contrary to the statutory framework outlining the OIG’s powers and duties to the City and its electorate," the paper stated.

A tweet from Cumming stated it more plainly. “Redactions & denial of city records to the OIG denies the public’s independent fraud fighter their ability to do their job,” she wrote.

Cumming has at times found herself at odds with members of the Scott administration and past mayors. Her multipart investigation of workplace conditions in the Department of Public Works, coupled with the deaths of several department employees, sparked improvements to workspaces.

Cumming’s most recent investigations took aim at the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services and the quasi-governmental Baltimore Children and Youth Fund.

Baltimore leaders have taken steps in recent years to make Cumming’s position more independent.

Historically, the inspector general worked at the will of the city’s mayor and was susceptible to dismissal if their investigations were too critical. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure creating the advisory board and making her office independent. In 2022, voters OK’d a second measure to change the makeup of the board to remove city office-holders.