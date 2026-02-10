As deportation raids escalate across the country, the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a pair of bills Tuesday to limit how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operates within the county’s borders.

“We are at the point where, instead of bake sales, PTA members are walking kids to school so that their parents don’t get kidnapped,” council member Kristin Mink said Tuesday. “We will not do favors ... for people who are terrorizing our community.”

The County Values Act, sponsored by Mink, will require a judicial warrant for ICE to access nonpublic areas of county facilities. It will also prohibit the use of county-owned parking lots, garages and vacant lots for immigration enforcement.

The Unmask ICE Act, sponsored by at-large council member Will Jawando, will prohibit federal, state and local law enforcement from wearing masks on the job — with some exceptions, such as medical masks to protect public health.

Council members have acknowledged that the legislation, collectively called the Trust Act, could provoke backlash from the Trump administration.

“If we get sued, we get sued, but we’re doing the right thing,” Jawando said at a press conference last month.

Council member Dawn Luedtke said Tuesday that the Trust Act is legal.

“This act is 100% the right thing, 100% appropriate under the Constitution and respects the boundaries between federal law, state law and local law,” she said.

Council President Natali Fani-González, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Venezuela who immigrated as an undocumented teenager, said the legislation was in the works long before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. She said she worked on a version of it with CASA, the immigrant rights group, before she won her council seat in 2022.

County Executive Marc Elrich, who has expressed support for the Trust Act, is expected to sign it into law next week, Fani-González said.