Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier is convening an emergency session of the County Council following reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is opening legal offices in Hunt Valley.

Klausmeier said her office “investigated” reports of expanded ICE offices and determined that the U.S. General Services Administration had leased office space in Hunt Valley, although the intended use of the space was not immediately apparent.

“At this time, we do not know what business will be conducted in this space,” Klausmeier wrote in a statement. “However, we recognize the very real concerns this news raises for many members of our community.”

The plans for the office were first reported by Wired magazine this week as part of an investigation into ICE’s planned expansion throughout the country. The article stated that the office at 201 International Circle would be used for the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, or the legal arm of ICE.

Klausmeier said she was asking the County Council to “consider legislation that establishes necessary and appropriate guardrails.”

“Across the country, the presence of ICE has created fear and uncertainty for immigrant families,” Klausmeier wrote in her statement. “In Baltimore County, we believe every resident deserves to live, work, worship, and attend school without fear that their family will be torn apart or their daily life disrupted without warning.”

This article will be updated.