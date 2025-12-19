Howard County firefighters can begin using medical cannabis when they are off duty beginning next month, county officials announced Friday.

The change is the result of an agreement between county government and the Howard County International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2000.

All county Department of Fire and Rescue Services uniformed personnel can use medical cannabis starting on Jan. 31, according to the department’s updated substance abuse policy. Firefighters will need to present a valid medical cannabis authorization form to the county’s Office of Human Resources.

However, firefighters cannot use medical cannabis 12 hours before reporting for their designated shift, or use marijuana recreationally.

“This updated policy represents a significant step forward by allowing access to a medication our personnel can use to manage the many physical and mental health conditions that commonly affect our members,” said Brad Klukas, Local 2000’s executive representative, in a statement.

The department’s substance abuse policy, which had not been updated since 1991, also now has amendments to current alcohol testing, expanded post-accident testing and new reasonable suspicion testing standards, the county said in a news release.

In a statement, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said that the policy “reinforces our commitment to supporting our members, who display courage, sacrifice, and dedication in order to protect our community.

“I am thankful for the work my team and Local 2000 collectively put forth to find an avenue that allows for our DFRS members to safely and responsibly use medical cannabis without jeopardizing the operations of the department.”