Natali Fani-González will serve as the Montgomery County Council’s next president, councilmembers unanimously voted Tuesday.

Fani-González, 45, has represented the county’s District 6, which includes Wheaton, Glenmont and Aspen Hill since 2022.

She served as vice chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board and was instrumental in several of the county’s major controversial zoning changes, including the Thrive Montgomery 2050 master plan and the More Housing N.O.W. initiative that aims to increase access to workforce housing in the county. She is chair of the council’s Economic Development Committee and serves on the Planning, Housing and Parks committee.

An immigrant from Venezuela, Fani-González has been vocal about how she was at one point undocumented. She previously worked for the immigrant rights group CASA.

Council President Kate Stewart chose not to run for a second one-year term and Vice President Will Jawando chose not to seek the presidency. Traditionally, the council’s vice president has become president the following year. Jawando decided to instead focus on his 2026 run for county executive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.