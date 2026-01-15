Baltimore is moving forward with plans to lease a Canton heliport for its police helicopters from developer Scott Plank just one month after signing a less expensive deal for the fleet at Martin State Airport.

The new 20-year lease with optional renewals includes $17.8 million in base rent and additional “operating costs” that will be determined annually by the property’s owner. The lease states that Plank plans to have the facility ready for the city’s three-chopper police fleet by September, although he is not required to meet that date.

Baltimore’s mayor-controlled spending board will consider the lease next week, according to a meeting agenda.

In December, the spending board agreed to a separate five-year lease for hangar space at Martin State Airport, where the fleet has been based since it got off the ground in 1970. That lease, which allows the city to terminate “for convenience,” is significantly easier to break than the previous 10-year deal with the state-owned airport.

Baltimore owes Martin State $386,764 in 2026 under the existing lease. That price would have escalated to $435,307 by 2030.

The new lease for the Canton heliport is significantly more expensive. Base rent starts at $665,000 in the first year of the lease and escalates to $1.1 million in the final year. According to the agreement, that figure does not include “operating costs,” which would be calculated based on the city’s share of maintenance, landscaping, utilities and accounting fees on the site.

Baltimore’s facility at the Canton heliport, which is on a narrow pier near Canton Waterfront Park and houses other tenants, would occupy 47,045 square feet for a landing pad, aircraft hangar, office space and locker rooms.

The city’s ability to terminate the lease for the Canton site is significantly more limited than the agreement with Martin State. Early termination is allowed in the case of extreme damage to the property. Beginning in the 12th year of the lease, Baltimore can terminate the deal early if the aviation unit is defunded, disbanded or reduced. One year’s notice must be given.

Last year, The Baltimore Banner reported the city was making plans to move the fleet to Plank’s property. Maryland lawmakers allocated $750,000 to back the project at the request of Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson.

The lease requires the city to sign over all $750,000 to Plank for planned improvements on the site to accommodate the police fleet. Improvements include demolition, concrete work and new doors and windows. If the state does not supply the grant, Baltimore’s base rent payments will increase, according to the lease.

Baltimore Police have begun using the Canton location for refueling, and a Banner analysis of flight data found the heliport saw a substantial increase in use last year. The number of flights in and out was up 41% over the first six months compared to the same period in 2024.

Johns Hopkins Lifeline’s medical transport helicopter is stationed at the pier and makes frequent flights, stopping at the hospital’s nearby critical care tower before returning to the pier. Helicopters offering charter flights are also based there.

Other flyers make frequent stops at Pier 7 to refuel. Flight records show Maryland State Police, WBAL’s news helicopter, Baltimore Police and the U.S. military are repeat users.

As Baltimore leaders consider a new home for the aviation unit, which is used for car chases, tracking suspects and crowd control, its future isn’t certain. Mayor Brandon Scott and his staff have sent mixed messages about their plans. A 10-year budget unveiled last month called for using drones to “supplement or even replace” helicopters in the fleet.

Scott said in December that he’s interested in ways to keep city operations in city borders. Martin State Airport is in Baltimore County. Despite of his 10-year plan, however, the mayor said he expects the helicopters to remain in use for years to come.

“Looking out over 10 years, I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll be replacing Foxtrot,” he said.