With President Donald Trump likely to order federal forces into Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday urged residents to stand up for the city but keep their response measured to avoid fueling the president’s narrative.

“We have to make sure that we … stand up for our city and our neighbors and our neighborhoods, but we cannot allow them to get what they want,” Scott said.

Questions about how the city and state would respond to federal intervention come a day after Trump said he was sending troops to Chicago and suggested he would do the same in Baltimore. While the president was clear on his Chicago remarks, his plans for Baltimore were less so, and the White House declined to clarify them.

Also on Tuesday, a federal court ruled that the Trump administration’s use of military in Los Angeles earlier this year was illegal; Trump assailed the judge as being “radical left” and then claimed his administration had the right to further military deployments.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Scott both said they are conferring with Attorney General Anthony Brown on what legal recourse is available should Trump follow through on his plans.

“We are coordinated and working together to make sure that there is a swift response,” Moore said Wednesday morning.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at a press event on housing in Columbia on Wednesday. (Pamela Wood/The Banner)

Scott cautioned that the Trump administration’s actions were meant to create chaos, specifically in low-income neighborhoods where most residents are Black or brown, and feed the narrative that crime is out of control in American cities. Baltimore is seeing significant decreases in violent crimes such as robbery and rape, and last month recorded the fewest homicides in August on record.

In nearby Washington, D.C., residents of some neighborhoods have taken to the streets to protest federal agents and members of the National Guard who have flooded the city under Trump’s orders. Federal prosecutors have been unable to persuade grand juries to indict fellow Washingtonians who have taken more physical forms of resistance, including a now infamous sandwich thrower.

Despite that resistance, both Trump and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have said the influx of federal forces has led to a noticeable reduction in crime. Bowser, a Democrat, issued an executive order Tuesday directing the D.C. police to fully cooperate with federal authorities for the foreseeable future — Trump’s influence over the department would otherwise end next week without further Congressional approval, per federal law.

Asked if Baltimore Police are legally required to cooperate with federal authorities, Scott avoided answering directly and said Washington “is different from every other city.” He said he’s had conversations with city police but declined to elaborate further.

“We will take every appropriate legal action and operate within the Constitution of the United States, within the laws of Maryland, within the laws of Baltimore City,” he said.

Scott also questioned the quality of arrests in D.C. and whether federal agents were targeting violent offenders.

“How many of them were just delivering food on the back of a scooter?” Scott asked. “How many of them were just outside? How many of them just had tinted windows on their cars?”

As the likelihood of federal intervention looms, Baltimore residents have already shown signs of resistance. An “emergency protest” is scheduled for Wednesday evening in front of Baltimore City Hall to “stop the racist police takeover.”

While he urged city residents to avoid confrontations that play into the hands of the president, Scott also maintained it was the city’s responsibility to stand up for democratic principles.

“Our job is to win the fight for our city and for democracy in this country,” he said, adding that it is important that the president be challenged when he says people in places like Baltimore are born criminals or when they ignore the progress already being made in reducing crime.

“The most important thing that we can do is not to let them win,” the mayor said.

Pamela Wood contributed to this article.