Baltimore is heartbroken today after the Ravens lost in the very last moment at Pittsburgh, but we should tough it out. And we can, because we’ve had to get over some classic end-of-game heartbreaks.

On Dec. 10, 1966, I was attending the University of Pennsylvania and came down from Philly for what promised to be a classic game between traditional rivals. The Green Bay Packers, at home in Wisconsin, had beaten the Baltimore Colts earlier in the season. This game in Baltimore was for the NFL Western Conference championship. Vince Lombardi coached the Green Bay Packers, Don Shula the Baltimore Colts. How much more immortal can you get?

With a minute and a half left in the game, the score was Packers 14, Colts 10. The Colts had the ball on the Packers’ 15. Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas, arguably the best ever at his position, dropped back to pass.

Unitas had already become legendary for perfecting the “two-minute drill” and winning games at the last minute. The crowd in Memorial Stadium, nicknamed nationally as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Insane Asylum,” was over the top in bedlam. When the field opened up, Unitas took off running for the goal line. It appeared he was going to score. The noise was deafening. Packers defensive lineman Willie Davis somehow reached out behind Unitas and punched out the ball. Linebacker Dave Robinson recovered the Unitas fumble.

Silence.

Sports Illustrated called it the “Million Dollar Fumble.” I wonder what names they will come up with for last night’s missed Ravens field goal?

Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

