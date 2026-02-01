The Banner’s coverage of the Maryland Institute College of Art’s Bicentennial Opening Celebration (New century, new MICA? Baltimore’s struggling art school courts a new kind of student., Jan. 21, 2026) failed to reflect the college’s positive trajectory. Like many independent, mission-driven colleges, MICA is navigating demographic shifts, evolving student needs and a competitive higher-education landscape.

These realities are not unique or unexpected. Like all businesses, we make decisions with the intention of long-term sustainability.

In 2025-26, private and public partners have given or committed over $8 million to student scholarships and nearly $8 million to our biodesign lab, creative entrepreneurship programs and a Design + Innovation Hub. These investments reflect confidence in MICA and underscore the vital role we play in educating artists and designers who strengthen Baltimore.

The Banner took a myopic view of MICA’s cash position, giving readers an inaccurate and misleading picture of MICA’s financial health. The article failed to account for working capital and investment resources available for operations.

In 2024, MICA undertook a strategic refinancing initiative that optimized its capital structure and created a dedicated fund for capital projects, which is included in deposits held with bond trustees. Taking this into account, our total cash position did not decline by 46% — it improved by 9%. And our long-term debt decreased by 4.5%.

In addition, an overall indicator of MICA’s financial strength is the U.S. Department of Education’s financial composite score. Colleges are scored from -1 to +3. MICA rated positively with a healthy score of +2.4.

Beyond finances, student interest is rising. What we implemented has led to a fivefold increase in prospective students, with applications at an all-time high and transfer enrollment growing. Our fall 2025 incoming class was also the largest in six years. These signs are an early indication that we are making a difference.

For 200 years, MICA has educated generations of creative leaders. Moving into the next century, the college is investing in students, increasing sustainability and building a student body where creativity drives innovation.

If The Banner looked further, they would have seen the MICA bicentennial is a positive and uplifting story for — and about — an anchor institution in Baltimore.

Cecilia M. McCormick is president of the Maryland Institute College of Art.

The Baltimore Banner publishes letters to the editor, exclusive to our publication, of no more than 350 words. Letters can be submitted for consideration to letters@thebaltimorebanner.com.