Former first lady Michelle Obama sparked some controversy last week.

Honestly, I could end the column there since she does that just by existing. But this time, Obama specifically had something to say about female presidential candidates and why Black women have historically straightened their natural hair to be taken seriously in professional situations.

Of course, a lot of folks were in their feelings because disagreeing with Obama is their default position. I, for one, think that everything she said was absolutely right.

In a live interview with actor Tracee Ellis Ross for the former first lady’s new book “The Look,” Obama said a female president simply wasn’t going to happen here yet: “As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready.” If you don’t want to hear it from her, perhaps these truths will go down easier from other people.

Maybe you’d rather hear it from Wilson Jones, the former owner of the nearly 40-year-old Mackey’s Ferry Sawmill in Roper, North Carolina.

I say “former” owner because the mill is closed thanks in large part to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the countries to which Mackey’s mainly exported to. But Jones, a three-time Trump voter, said even knowing what he knows now, he wouldn’t go back and change his actions at the ballot box. “Given the two people running, regardless of what they said on the campaign trail, I would have voted for President Trump,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Pundits did a lot of handwringing pondering what Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, could have done to better connect with voters like Jones. The answer, apparently, is nothing. This man is saying he’d never consider voting for Harris, not because of what she said, but who she is.

His family’s six-generation lumber legacy is gone — poof — less than a year after his preferred candidate took office, and he still wouldn’t change his vote. Dude. I imagine this is about Harris not just being female but also of African descent. There’s a lot of Wilson Joneses out there, and y’all still wanna play like Harris failed. No. Misogyny and racism failed her. Full stop.

Obama’s other controversial claim from the interview was about the difficulty of maintaining Eurocentric hair standards. That philosophy had already gotten fiery pushback from noted Black haircare expert (scoff) Megyn Kelly, who declared that passage in “The Look” about the expense of pressure of maintaining ones tresses was “bull——.” Even typing Kelly’s name is dangerous to me because it makes my blood pressure rise to hideous levels, but she opined that “Black women can walk around with whatever hair they want.”

Apparently, she’s spent too much time staking out malls to jump-scare children and tell them Black Santa is a dirty lie. She may have missed the part of reality where several states passed the CROWN Act to make employers stop discriminating against those with natural African-American hair textures and traditional cultural styles. Read that again: There had to be legislation that you can’t fire or not hire someone for wearing their hair the way it grows out of their head. Kelly isn’t sure 15-year-olds are children that adult men shouldn’t sleep with, so she’s obviously not an expert on any damn thing.

Kelly also won’t be happy to know that Obama reiterated this point about hair to Ross and got very, very homegirl real, which I love. Obama is neither first lady or running for office, and she’s gonna say whatever the heck she wants.

“Let me explain something to white people,” she said onstage. “Our hair comes out curly. When we straighten it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness. That’s why so many of us can’t swim, won’t go to the gym because we’re trying to keep our hair straight for y’all!”

The expected backlash was really stupid. White women wrote angry social media posts saying this was untrue because they personally never demanded a Black woman straighten her hair — centering themselves in a conversation not for them. Many others with curly hair jumped in to claim they had been discriminated against as much as Black women, only to be checked immediately by other white women who reminded them they didn’t need a literal law to wear their natural hair. And to shut up.

It wasn’t just white people acting a fool. Some very young Black woman and alleged “curl specialist” named Chanel Coco ran her mouth on Threads to say Obama was wrong and that this kind of pressure never happened. (As a woman who a TV producer considered asking to straighten her hair because it clashed with the green screen, shhh. Adults are speaking.)

Coco was corrected by scores of Black women with their own personal stories, and no lesser authority than legendary R&B songstress india.arie, writer of the classic “I Am Not My Hair.” (Miss Coco also might want to remember that the woman whose name her handle is a play on was a Nazi sympathizer and secret agent, so she probably wouldn’t have cared about Black hair either.)

For all the talk about believing Black women, so many people reflexively short-circuit when we bring receipts about our experiences. I have never, ever run my mouth on social media doubling down that women from other cultures are lying about their own lives. But so many of you cannot stand to not be the focus or admit the crap that has been foisted on anyone who isn’t you. So you stick your fingers in your ears and say we’re lying.

We aren’t. We’re not shutting up.

Neither is Michelle Obama. Go tell Megyn.