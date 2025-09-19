Council member Andrew Friedson has raised $1.5 million to fuel his campaign for Montgomery County executive, which puts him far ahead of his competitors in the money race.

The latest campaign finance filings show that at-large council member Evan Glass and County Council Vice President Will Jawando have raised the next largest amounts. Unlike Friedson, they are seeking publicly matched funds, which would boost their campaigns with county dollars but place limits on how they can fundraise.

Friedson, who represents District 1 on the council, built his war chest by keeping his campaign finance account active for the past few years. In contrast, public financing candidates have to qualify for the program with each election cycle and can’t carry funds forward.

“Our message for a more affordable and economically competitive Montgomery County is building momentum every day,” Friedson said.

Glass, who submitted his first campaign finance report this week, has raised $87,206 to qualify for $375,540 in matching funds.

Glass’ campaign said in a press release that 94% of his contributions are from Montgomery County residents. “This is what grassroots energy looks like,” Glass said. “Every contribution represents someone’s belief in a brighter future — and I carry that responsibility every day.”

Jawando has raised $68,501, according to state records, and is requesting $215,501 that he qualifies for in matching funds.

“Every contribution represents a neighbor who believes we can build a county that works for everyone,” Jawando said.

Candidates who accept financing from the public election fund get $7 for each dollar of the first $50 of a qualifying contribution received from a county resident, $4 for each dollar for the second $50, and $2 for each dollar for the third $50. The maximum limit on public funds is $870,170 per candidate per election.

Public financing rules forbid Glass and Jawando from accepting contributions from groups, organizations and corporations. This includes PACs, labor unions and local central action committees for political parties.

Jawando has been critical of Friedson’s fundraising efforts, accusing him of being primarily funded by developers. Friedson has disputed this claim.

Friedson’s finance records indicate he has received a mix of smaller contributions and larger ones of a few thousand dollars from a variety of donors — some from community members, but others from names associated with housing and commercial developers in the region.

The three council members are running in the June 2026 Democratic gubernatorial primary to replace County Executive Marc Elrich.

Elrich may not run for the office again because voters passed a referendum in November amending the county charter to restrict the county executive to two terms. He is in the third year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

This week marks the first time the three candidates’ fundraising totals for the race can be compared. Friedson’s total comes from a report filed in April, the last time he was required to file. Jawando submitted his report to qualify for public funding in August. Glass submitted his on Wednesday.

No Republican in the heavily Democratic county has entered the race.