Some Montgomery County families are going to be schlepping to graduation.

Beginning this May, public high schools will hold graduation ceremonies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County — a venue that’s more than 30 miles away from some campuses.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Liliana López said the change “ensures a comfortable indoor setting, easy access for families, and lower costs, thanks to districtwide negotiations.”

She said families will hear more about transportation options to UMBC in the coming months.

High school graduations were previously held at a variety of venues, including DAR Constitution Hall, Mount St. Mary’s University in Frederick County and individual campus auditoriums.

According to the schedule posted on the district’s website, the 2026 graduation ceremonies will run through the end of May into the beginning of June.

Families with students at Damascus High School — about 35 miles away from UMBC — told Fox 5 they were disappointed by the decision to move the school’s graduation from its campus.