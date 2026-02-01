Some schools will delay opening at the beginning of this week as officials continue to clear roads, sidewalks and parking lots of snow and ice.

Public schools systems across Maryland closed campuses for much of last week after Winter Storm Fern brought about 11 inches of snow. Several universities and colleges delayed the start of the semester and held classes online.

As of late Sunday afternoon, this list compiled by the Bann is of K-12 schools that will be delayed or closed Monday or Tuesday or both.

Allegany County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday. | Read the alert.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday and Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Baltimore County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday. | Read the alert.

Caroline County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday. | Read the alert.

Cecil County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday. | Read the alert.

Charles County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday. | Read the alert.

Howard County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday and Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Kent County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday. | Read the alert.

Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed Monday. Offices will open on time, and staff should report as on a regular noninstructional day | Read the alert.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday. | Read the alert.

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will open 90 minutes late Monday. | Read the alert.

This article could be updated.