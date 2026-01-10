A student at The Mount Washington School was taken into police custody on Thursday after being caught with a handgun on school property, the principal said.

In a letter that went out to families enrolled at the elementary and middle school, the principal, Lisa Brown, said administrators immediately called the Baltimore City Schools Police after they discovered the student had a weapon.

Officers took the child into custody and spoke with their family, she said.

“The student will be held accountable per the Student Code of Conduct and Maryland Law,” Brown said in the letter. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we will take all appropriate actions to ensure our school community remains safe.”

It is not clear what disciplinary actions have been taken. Baltimore City Public Schools did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Over 500 students are enrolled at The Mount Washington School on Sulgrave Avenue, according to Baltimore City Public Schools data.

The school, which is home to kindergarten through eighth grade students, became one of a few in Baltimore at the center of an Anti-Defamation League lawsuit over the summer. The group alleged that students had made antisemitic statements toward Jewish students that were not addressed by the school or school system.