Montgomery County students will return to school on Tuesday, with a two-hour delay.

District leaders urged families to be cautious when driving or walking to campus.

“All MCPS schools are ready and we are glad to be returning to school on Tuesday — but it will not be an easy return,” officials wrote in a news release. “Conditions are improving; however, our streets and sidewalks are NOT perfect.”

Officials said school bus drivers will “make every effort” to get to their stops, but they may not be able to make it to every one.

“Transportation service may be interrupted for some students due to the amount of snow on our county roadways,” officials wrote.

The district closed schools all last week, plus Monday, due to snow and ice that made roads dangerous.

District officials said crews worked for days to clear the sidewalks, parking lots and bus loops enough for children to safely arrive at campus.

The extended closure has frustrated parents, especially as many other districts reopened on Monday. Local politicians have blamed the county’s storm response for keeping kids out of the classroom.

Council member Andrew Friedson said officials must do better.

“More than a week after a winter storm, students should be back in school and neighborhood streets should be safely passable,” he wrote on social media.

Council President Natali Fani-González scheduled a briefing with county government and Montgomery County Public Schools officials for Tuesday.

At-large council member Will Jawando is hosting a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Monday to give residents a chance to voice their concerns before that briefing.