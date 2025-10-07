A sweeping proposal to reimagine high school programs is going under the Montgomery County Council’s microscope.

A council committee is expected to pepper school district leaders with questions Thursday about a plan to divide Montgomery County Public Schools into six regions, each with a slate of parallel academic pathways.

The proposal concerns some county families, who fear district leaders are plowing ahead without enough transparency or opportunities for feedback. Many people buy homes in the county in large part because of its high schools’ burnished reputations, and any attempt to shake up tight-knit communities brings complicated emotions.

District leaders say changes are needed to ensure more students across the district can enroll in rigorous academic programs, such as the International Baccalaureate pathway. The goal of a regional model is to give all students access to high-quality lessons.

“This work is not about taking away programs that students love,” reads a district presentation. “It is about expanding access so that more students — in more parts of the county — can participate in strong, high-demand programs closer to home.”

In their presentation to the council, district leaders included data showing racial and geographic disparities in magnet school enrollments. Montgomery County has 25 high schools, which enroll more than 50,000 students.

Councilwoman Natali Fani-González said Thursday’s meeting gives school leaders the chance to “clarify the vision and direction of the proposal.”

“I appreciate MCPS’s goal,” she wrote in a recent letter. “However, as MCPS considers such a significant reorganization, it is critical to listen closely to the voices of those most directly affected and to address unresolved questions about access, equity, implementation and outcomes.”

Fani-González said her constituents have raised myriad concerns, including about whether academic rigor will be lost if specialized programs are spread thin across several regions.

They’re also worried about staffing limitations, the end of the Downcounty and Northeast consortiums and potential budget impacts.

How would the regional model work?

The six proposed high school regions are:

1: Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Blair, Einstein, Northwood

2: Blake, Paint Branch, Springbrook, Sherwood

3: Kennedy, Walter Johnson, Woodward, Wheaton

4: Richard Montgomery, Rockville, Churchill, Wootton

5: Crown, Magruder, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Watkins Mill

6: Seneca Valley, Clarksburg, Damascus, Poolesville, Northwest

Each would offer parallel programs across five academic themes, including STEM, humanities and the arts.

The specific pathways to be housed at each school aren’t settled yet. Officials expect to finalize the plan in December.