After more than a week of closures and delayed openings due to last month’s winter storm, most school systems in the Baltimore area were planning to return to a regular schedule on Wednesday.

Baltimore City resumed full operations on Monday, and school systems in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties planned to follow suit on Wednesday. Howard County Public School System will be closed Wednesday for faculty professional development.

An intense winter storm dumped 8 to 12 inches of snow and ice on parts of Maryland on Jan. 25.

The National Weather Service was predicting snow showers for the Baltimore area between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday, with less than a half-inch of snow possible.

Anne Arundel school officials stressed on their website Tuesday that there “will still be areas of the county where adverse road and sidewalk conditions exist” and urged families and parents to continue to exercise caution on the road.

“Families of students who normally walk to school should once again closely examine walking routes and, if prudent and possible, consider transporting their students to and from school,” officials continued.

A handful of school districts were continuing later starts on Wednesday Feb. 4. They are:

Caroline County public schools will open two hours late on Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Charles County public schools will open two hours late on Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Kent County public schools will open two hours late on Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Prince George’s County public schools will open two hours late on Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Montgomery County public schools will open two hours late on Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Queen Anne’s County public schools will open 90 minutes late on Wednesday. | Read the alert.