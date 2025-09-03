Howard High School is closed today because of a power outage, school officials announced early Wednesday morning.

All after-school and evening activities are canceled at the Ellicott City school. Any community-sponsored programs that were scheduled to be held at the high school are also canceled.

Students who attend the Applications Research Lab and rely on transportation from Howard High should email their teachers and will receive an excused absence. High schoolers who attend Howard Community College and cannot attend class today because of transportation issues should email their professors immediately, school officials said.

Howard High is one of 13 high schools in the Howard County Public School System. No other county schools appear to be impacted by the outage at this time.

Howard County schools are just in their second week of the academic year.

This is a developing story.