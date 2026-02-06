As the Howard County Board of Education wades into another budget season, members decided Thursday to increase tuition for two summer learning programs.

Enrollment fees for the county’s Gifted and Talented Summer Institutes for Talent Development will increase from $320 to $470. Fees for the Black Student Achievement Program Summer Institute will jump from $700 to $1,100.

The change in the BSAP fees is expected to increase revenue by $150,000-$175,000, according to a school system memo. The increased gifted and talented tuition would generate roughly $100,000.

School board member Linfeng Chen abstained from both votes, noting the high cost of the BSAP institute. Jolene Mosley voted against increasing the fees for BSAP.

Board member Antonia Watts proposed the $400 price increase for BSAP based on comparable summer camp offerings from the county’s Recreation & Parks department.

Howard County schools chief Bill Barnes proposed a nearly $1.3 billion budget, about a $62 million increase from the current fiscal year, to the board last month. The school board is expected to vote on the proposal this month, then send it to the County Council.

The two-week. summer gifted and talented program offers advanced-level learning and enrichment experiences to students entering the first through eighth grades. The program is set to run from June 29-July 10, 8 a.m.-noon. The courses include fine arts, technology, math, science, language arts and social studies.

The BSAP institute runs for four weeks, roughly June 29-July 24, 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Open to all school system students entering kindergarten through ninth grades, the program prepares children for their coming classroom year. The morning portion is filled with English, science, social studies and math classes, and the afternoon has “a wide range of enrichment opportunities,” according to the school system’s website.

For both summer programs, enrollment fees are waived for students who live in poverty.

A proposal to charge students to ride the yellow school buses did not make it off the table Thursday.

On Feb. 19, the board is expected to vote on whether student-athletes should have to pay to play their sports and if the district should increase the hourly rate for renting out school facilities, including auditoriums, gyms, cafeterias and classrooms.