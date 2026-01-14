Harford County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Eric Davis was placed on paid administrative leave on Sunday.

The leave happened a day before the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education reported the findings of its investigation on Monday into school property that had been reported stolen by Superintendent Sean Bulson.

Bulson, the report stated, called 911 in April 2024 when he believed school-issued items, like a laptop, iPad and phone, were taken in New Orleans while he was attending a work conference. Audio circulating social media, purportedly of Bulson’s 911 call, stated that the items were stolen by a woman whose name he did not know while he was sleeping. The inspector general’s report concluded that no items were stolen, as they were later found safe in a hotel room.

The report stated that Bulson used Davis’ school-issued phone to call his wife and the police when he thought he’d been robbed. Davis was also attending the conference hosted by the National School Board Association.

Bulson continued using his deputy’s phone for “school system-related activity until he received a replacement phone from his personal cellular provider,” the report stated.

During Harford’s school board meeting on Monday, board president Lauren Paige, who took over the role after the previous president, Aaron Poynton, resigned, said two independent investigations into the New Orleans matter are underway.

Paige did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for the school system declined to answer questions about the investigations Paige referenced.

