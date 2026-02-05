The Baltimore School for the Arts is closed for the next week after a burst sprinkler line caused flooding in portions of the building.

In a letter to the school community, building maintenance chief Christopher Roberts said a sprinkler line froze and burst during the cold weather on Tuesday and that repairs are underway.

The renowned school is located in a historic building on Mount Vernon Square and includes practice areas and a theater. It offers instruction in dance, music, theater, film, stage design and visual arts.

Roberts did not say which parts of the building have been damaged or how extensive the damage is. School officials did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The school will continue lessons virtually, but it will remain closed for in-person instruction while the repairs are made.

“We anticipate reopening on Wednesday, February 11, pending completion of the repairs and confirmation that the facility is safe and fully operational,” Roberts said in the letter.

