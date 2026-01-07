Anne Arundel Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell this week announced an immediate hiring freeze, citing growing financial pressures as work on next year’s budget gets underway.

The new directive only affects positions in the school district’s central and satellite offices and will not stop officials from filling any positions where hiring is already underway, he said. Vacancies for teaching and other school-based positions won’t be affected.

“We must first look at central and satellite office operations for cost containment before considering any reductions at the school level,” Bedell said in a statement. “This approach reflects our commitment to minimizing impacts on classrooms and maintaining strong instructional support for students.”

The announcement comes as the state grapples with an emerging budget crisis that is set to take shape in Annapolis and the counties this month. Bedell said the district is bracing for “far less of an increase” in state aid than it received last year.

The state funds school systems based on the number of students they enroll. Like districts across the state, Anne Arundel County saw enrollment shrink this year.

Bedell has the authority to grant limited exceptions to the hiring freeze if necessary, he said.

“I recognize that this action requires flexibility, careful planning and shared responsibility,” Bedell said. “I am confident that we can navigate these challenges thoughtfully while continuing the progress we are making as a school system.”

Last month, Bedell unveiled a $1.9 billion spending plan for next school year that he characterized as cautious amid budgetary constraints and uncertainty at the state and federal levels.

Bedell’s operating budget for fiscal year 2027 is 6.5% larger than the spending plan in place now. He said roughly half of the $116 million in new spending he has proposed would go to employee pay and benefit increases, not new programs.

“I wanted to do more but not at the expense of existing positions,” Bedell said in December. “This recommendation does not lay off a single employee.”

The school board is holding two public hearings on the proposed budget. The first one was held last night at Severn Run High. The second will be held at the Parham Building in Annapolis on Thursday. A public workshop on the budget is scheduled for Jan. 20 at the same location.

The board is scheduled to adopt a budget as early as Feb. 18.