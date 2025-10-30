It appears Anne Arundel’s newest charter school has risen from the dead.

New Village Academy missed its fall 2024 opening when Annapolis Mall, the site of the charter high school, was sold. Then, in April, the school canceled its opening plans altogether, citing a “disrupted federal funding environment and rising construction costs” in part from Trump administration tariffs.

But the high school seems to be pursuing one more start after two years of stops. In a news release, New Village said it will welcome students in August. Groundbreaking on the new facility in Annapolis Mall is slated for Nov. 18.

“The lease has been executed and is now in due diligence, financing is secured, and construction on the innovative new school facility will begin as soon as permits can be reactivated and building materials delivered,” the news release reads.

The nonprofit Civic Builders, which develops charter school facilities nationwide and “removes real estate as a barrier to an excellent public education,” is taking on the $11.6 million construction project, according to the release. New Village will sublease the school.

New Village officials said the school also received money from the NewSchools Venture Fund and the Maryland Momentum Project.

School officials said it offers a different approach to secondary education, with internships across industries such as IT and health care, and a promise to treat Annapolis as its classroom.

“New Village is designed so students become leaders of their own learning, connect deeply with their community, and graduate ready for college, career and life,” the release said.

Lottery applications to New Village will be open until Jan. 15.

