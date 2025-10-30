The University System of Maryland this fall achieved its highest enrollment in history with 178,131 students matriculating to the system’s 11 public universities.

Enrollment this fall has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to a presentation prepared for a Friday board of regents meeting. Student head count increased by 7,300 students, or 4.3%, from last fall, exceeding the system’s projections.

The system’s historically Black colleges — Bowie State University, Coppin State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — have achieved a combined increase in students for the fourth year in a row, to 12,131.

Notably, Coppin State saw an enrollment increase of 26.2% in the last year. The HBCU in West Baltimore currently has a head count of 2,790. This year, using a direct admissions program, the university welcomed its largest incoming class in 25 years.

In the last five years, Coppin State’s first-year enrollment has increased by 156.7%.

The system has not yet released information about international student enrollment, which is expected to drop 30% to 40% nationally, according to Friday’s presentation. Federal data shows that 19% fewer international students arrived in the country in August compared to the same time last year. That is partially due to an increase in visa fees and wait times, as well as the United States government revoking visas last spring.

The system’s online institution, the University of Maryland Global Campus, is its largest, at 69,243 students. It grew by more than 6,000 students this fall.

“Our universities offer students so many options for an affordable, impactful education that helps them on their path to success,” Michael Sandler, a spokesperson for the system, said in a statement. “Increasing enrollments are endorsements of that mission, and we are proud to educate the next generation of leaders for Maryland and beyond.”

The University of Baltimore, which has 3,168 students enrolled in its undergraduate and graduate programs, saw a 2% decrease in its head count this year and had just 26 students in its first-year class. The university has struggled with enrollment over the last decade. Its president, Kurt Schmoke, proposed a consolidation with Baltimore City Community College to help increase the university’s head count.

Bowie State University saw the biggest decrease in students, with enrollment falling by 6%, from 6,353 to 5,970 students.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.