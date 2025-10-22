After 12 years leading Notre Dame of Maryland University, Marylou Yam, the school’s president, will retire this summer.

Yam, who will depart June 30, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. She has seen the 130-year-old private Catholic university in Baltimore through a number of changes, including in 2022 when the historically all-women college began admitting men.

“Serving as the 14th president of this extraordinary mission-driven institution has been one of the greatest honors and blessings of my life,” Yam said in a statement.

“Over the past decade, we have faced some difficult challenges, including a global pandemic, but together with a spirit of innovation and resilience, we stayed steadfast in our mission and values,” she said.

Yam oversaw the university’s largest fundraising campaign ever, helping Notre Dame of Maryland raise $52.6 million. The university’s endowment increased by 40% during her tenure. According to public filings, the endowment currently stands at about $52.3 million, which is relatively small compared to peer institutions.

The university has also seen a dramatic increase in enrollment since fall 2022, when it went coed. Currently, the university educates about 1,800 students.

Last month, Yam announced the launch of the university’s new School of Integrative Health, developed from a recent acquisition of the former Maryland University of Integrative Health. The new school makes Notre Dame of Maryland the nation’s first comprehensive university with a school solely dedicated to integrative health.

The creation of the School of Integrative Health will add about 500 students and increase its graduate student population by nearly 50%.

Yam also led the university to create NDMU Online, a fully virtual, remote way to earn a Notre Dame of Maryland degree. She also oversaw the creation of Maryland’s first bachelor’s and master’s programs in art therapy.

“President Yam’s deep faith, visionary leadership, and steadfast dedication have been hallmarks of her presidency at Notre Dame of Maryland University,” said Charmaine Krohe, chair of the university’s corporate board, in a statement. “We are profoundly grateful for her leadership, her courage, and the lasting legacy she leaves to the Notre Dame community.”

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.