Eleven days after the Historic East Baltimore Community Action Coalition formally separated from the Johns Hopkins University, the organization announced it will shut down.

HEBCAC, which has been operating for 31 years, announced its coming closure on Friday. In a release, the organization’s board chair, Brandon Lockett, said HEBCAC was closing because of a loss of “significant operation funding and a shortage of unrestricted revenue and cash revenues.”

Johns Hopkins reported it would separate from HEBCAC in early September through a layoff notice. The notice was a technicality, a spokesperson for the university said at the time. Kim Hoppe, vice president of public relations for Johns Hopkins Medicine, told The Banner in September that the employees were formally laid off so that they could become full-time HEBCAC employees.

“At the request of HEBCAC leadership and with our full support, we will transfer the functions Hopkins has been providing back to HEBCAC, effective Nov. 3, 2025,” Hoppe said in September. “This is part of a new chapter for HEBCAC. It has been our honor to support this important organization, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition to its next phase.”

Angela McCauley, executive director of HEBCAC since last year, told a reporter in September that the change with Hopkins wouldn’t impact programming.

“My job is to make sure we are still operating and we are still serving the community,” McCauley said in September.

The release Friday said all programs will shut down by the end of January.

HEBCAC serves a 220-block area, according to its website, bounded by Edison Highway, Aisquith Street, North Avenue and Fayette Street; the total area includes over 25,000 people.

The group was founded in 1994 as a partnership between community residents, Baltimore officials and Johns Hopkins. The organization offers an array of services, including educational programs, community beautification and emergency shelter, across East Baltimore.

According to statistics on the group’s website, last year HEBCAC completed 18 community projects, served 311 youth at the Nest Youth Shelter and supported 1,563 people at Dee’s Place, a free addiction recovery center.

Dee’s Place and the Eastside Youth Opportunity Center, which helps unenrolled youth obtain their GED, will close Dec. 12.

HEBCAC will stop providing community project support for beautification efforts and safety initiatives in East Baltimore at the end of this year.

And the group’s Nest Youth Shelter, which provides support and shelter for unhoused people ages 18-24 for up to 90 days while connecting them with resources to promote a transition to permanent housing, will close Jan. 30.

HEBCAC said in a news release that it is “in conversation with partners” about restarting Dee’s Place, as well as some of its neighborhood revitalization efforts, next year.

The group’s website lists four employees and five board members, though the September layoff notice from Hopkins applied to 20 people. One board member, Michael Preston, is the director of East Baltimore community affairs for Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

HEBCAC is based in the 1200 block of North Wolfe Street, in a brick building along with other nonprofits, including the Eastside YO Center, which lists the coalition as an operating partner on its website.

Johns Hopkins has long had a complicated relationship with East Baltimore. The university has spent years partnering with East Baltimore Development Inc., which has worked to revitalize the Middle East neighborhood. The $1.8 billion initiative is partially meant to expand Johns Hopkins’ medical campus into a biotech hub.

The development has displaced about 800 predominantly Black and brown families.