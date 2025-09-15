The high school athletes buried their faces in their hands in disbelief as the greatest shooter in basketball history walked toward them Monday morning. Dallis Brown grinned as Stephen Curry dapped them up.

“This doesn’t even feel real,” the junior and football player said.

Curry, a future basketball Hall-of-Famer, and top professional golfer Jordan Spieth, were on hand at Carver Vocational-Technical High School as part of a volunteer event with Under Armour, which sponsors the two stars. Monday was “Armour Day,” a day of service for the Baltimore-based company, and more than 1,000 employees volunteered at 13 locations around the Baltimore area, including five of the city’s public schools.

The premier event was at Carver, where Under Armour employees who racked up the most volunteer hours over the past year installed a new weight room — and brushed shoulders with basketball and golf royalty. Baltimore City Public Schools’ CEO Sonja Santelises, Mayor Brandon Scott and Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank gave remarks and toured the fitness center.

Plank took mock baseball swings in the new facility and pointed out a huge tire used for strength workouts to Spieth. Carver football coach Dante Jones FaceTimed his daughter, showing her that he was with Curry.

For a moment, all Jones could see on his screen was flashes as his daughter took a flurry of screenshots.

Curry put the finishing touches on the weight room and posed for photos with the starstruck students. Earlier in the day, he went through a basketball workout with Green Street Academy students at the Baltimore Ravens Boys and Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore.

Under Armour teammates finish construction of new gym equipment at Carver Vocational-Technical High School. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Football coach Dante Jones, center, laughs with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott during a press conference with Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The Golden State Warriors point guard has family in Baltimore, he said, and when asked about his relationship with the Charm City, he drew a parallel to work that his foundation does in Oakland.

“There’s so much talent and potential in cities like these, but maybe not so much the opportunity and narrative that’s around the city,” he said. “Doing anything you can do to help change that is important, and that change matters.”

Plank said the company spent $250,000 on Carver’s weight room, partnering with a nonprofit called the Impact Fitness Foundation.

“This brand is proud of being in this city,” Plank said in a speech.

After years of perpetual growth following its founding in 1996, Under Armour has stalled in recent years, with C-suite turnover and a shareholder lawsuit that cost the company $434 million to settle.

Plank returned to head the company last year, pledging to revitalize the brand, which recently relocated its headquarters within Baltimore.

Sponsoring Curry in 2013 has consistently proved to be a boon.

Under Armour signed the then-25-year-old before he’d ever made an All-Star Game. He has since won four NBA championships, secured two MVPs and made 11 All-Star teams.

His record-setting 3-point shooting ability has contributed to the sport’s evolution.

Curry and Plank had a moment of public friction in 2017, when Plank described President Donald Trump as a “real asset to this country,” which Curry rebuked. Plank later took out a full page ad in The Baltimore Sun to clarify his remarks and the “values for which Under Armour and I stand.”

Student athletes react to seeing their newly renovated weight room. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Professional golfer Jordan Spieth, left, and NBA player Steph Curry take questions from reporters. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Endorsement deals are crucial for apparel companies, and Under Armour has locked up Curry for the long haul. In 2020, the company launched the “Curry Brand” and then extended his contract in 2023. The length and value of that deal were not announced.

“I mean, he built this company,” Curry said Monday of Plank. “You can tell his passion, his drive to continue to grow, not only, obviously, the business, but days like this where you understand how it matters. Not just selling shirts and shoes, like he says, but the ability for sports to create a lot of opportunity.”

Under Armour signed Spieth when he was 19, a couple of years before he won three major championships between 2015 and 2017. He is under contract with the company through 2029.

When Spieth, a Dallas native, visits Baltimore, he said he feels a “support that’s kind of like Texas.” (A Cowboys fan, he said he doesn’t feel that same support in Philadephia.)

“It’s a soft spot for me, for sure, to be able to spend time around campus, meet those that are making the company go round,” Spieth said.