Updating a long-dormant LinkedIn profile might be the last thing anyone wants to do after losing a federal government job. Same goes for getting a new professional headshot.

But with job hunting becoming an increasingly online task, your digital presence can make or break your search.

Sprucing up your digital self may seem daunting, especially for former federal workers and others who unexpectedly ended up on the job market.

The Banner spoke with experts who offered tips on how to get started — and how to use your online presence to your advantage — as you apply for new jobs.

Don’t hide

If you’re out of work — or your boss knows you’re looking for jobs — mark yourself as “looking for work” on LinkedIn, said Jen Hubley Luckwaldt, a Marylander and co-founder of The Job Hopper, a career advice Substack. Your network can’t help you if they don’t know you’re seeking a job.

You could also consider doing a callout on Facebook or other social media, wherever you have a network of friends and supporters.

“I think a lot of times people overlook their personal network, and they think it should only be people they know at work,” Hubley Luckwaldt said. “But you never know where your next lead is going to come from.”

You don’t need to hide the circumstances that landed you on the job market, either, said Laura Moreno-Davis, the director of communications at WorkSource Montgomery. Own the downsizing of the federal government as part of your story, she suggested. You can explain what happened concisely and simply: I was part of a reduction in force, for example.

“The whole world knows what’s going on, so it’s not like it’s anything to be ashamed of,” Moreno-Davis said.

Freshen up your LinkedIn profile

Your LinkedIn profile should tell your story, not just list your qualifications, Moreno-Davis said. Take the focus off the fact that you’re in a transitional period and focus on the valuable skills you built during your time working for the government, she suggested.

Be sure to quantify what you accomplished at previous jobs. If you streamlined a process at work, explain how much money or time was saved. If you managed people, explain how many and what they got done under your leadership.

“Quantify your achievements with dollars and percentages instead of just talking about institutional knowledge,” Hubley Luckwaldt said. “Companies want to see what you can do for them.”

Be sure to include volunteer work or trainings you’re doing while between jobs, Moreno-Davis said. If you’re “upskilling” or earning certifications while out of work, those belong on your LinkedIn page.

Look for networking opportunities that offer free professional headshots so you can update your profile picture, Moreno-Davis said. And use LinkedIn as a social media network, she said. Follow industry news and companies that you are interested in. Interact with other people’s posts so that you build visibility.

Check out your Google results

This one might sound basic, but you should Google yourself to see what job recruiters and others might find when they look you up online.

“Maybe there’s something you need to delete or clean up,” Moreno-Davis said. “It’s good to audit yourself just to see what comes up.”

Try to keep your work story consistent across social media platforms. If your LinkedIn profile says you worked at your last job for three years, your Facebook shouldn’t say something different. And consider a personal website or digital portfolio if your body of work is large enough.

This step could mean locking down your personal social media or removing anything public-facing that could make a hiring manager think twice. Resist the urge to vent, at least online, about DOGE and the unceremonious way federal workers have been laid off under the Trump administration.

“This is not to say that this is right or fair, because people should be able to express themselves and have a personal life,” Hubley Luckwaldt said. “We’re just talking about what is practical and useful right now.”