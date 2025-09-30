More bad news for federal workers.

The federal government is expected to run out of funding at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, potentially triggering a shutdown. If congressional leaders fail to reach a budget agreement, nonessential federal services, including national parks, will come to a halt.

And federal workers would be staring down missed paychecks, furloughs or even job losses. Contractors could be left unpaid, with no guarantee of reimbursement.

Ahead of the deadline, The Banner contacted current and former federal employees, and they shared their thoughts on a shutdown — and how they’re bracing for it.

Almost all requested anonymity out of fear of retribution.

‘It’s been a hell of a year for us federal employees’

National Institutes of Health • Employee of nine years

It’s been a hell of a year for us federal employees. I’m hoping the Democrats don’t cave like they always seem to do. We need to stand up to Donald Trump’s hateful agenda. Federal employees are guaranteed back pay, so if a shutdown occurs, I will be fine in the long run but will watch my spending in the short term. I’ve told my representative, Sarah Elfreth, to vote against any legislation that would hurt us.

I also worry about even being able to find a job if I leave/am fired, given that there is probably going to be a glut of highly qualified public health professionals competing for a shrinking pool of positions.

‘Delivery drivers face higher consequences for underperformance’

Elizabeth • Social Security Administration • Employee of two years

I think I may be a little weary at this point. I don’t want vulnerable people to be hurt. But I’m also not going to be upset if I get a week or two off at this point, because I’ve lost count of how often this has become a real possibility.

I have what might be considered an extreme view on the budget and government shutdowns.

The president submits their proposed budget in February for the next fiscal year, so I believe Congress should have until their summer break to get the budget passed and back to the president for signature. If they don’t do it by then, they don’t get a break.

They should be sequestered to the chambers with three basic meals a day delivered and porta potties for bathrooms. They get simple pen and paper. No electronic devices, except maybe calculators. No phones, no computers.

If they can’t pass a budget and the government shuts down, everyone in Congress and the president should become ineligible for reelection.

Somehow, we’ve created a system where DoorDash and Amazon delivery drivers face higher consequences for underperformance than our elected representatives, and I don’t think that’s fair.

‘I have little faith’

Small Business Administration • Employee since January

I have been out of work since April because funding was cut to the SBA for disaster relief. I’m looking for work and have had a few interviews with the state and federal government. I would still like to work for the federal government despite everything that is going on.

So, I do hope the government does not shut down, but I have little faith. I believe the Maryland delegation should vote to avoid the shutdown because Maryland would be extremely adversely affected more than anywhere else, given that it has thousands of federal workers, contracts, and programs.

‘It’s a lose-lose in my eyes’

Fort Meade • Contractor of 11 years

Things are intense throughout the Department of Defense right now. In general, we’ve done a good job keeping politics and work separate, but that wall is beginning to break more and more, with messages to the entire workforce from Pete Hegseth (who internally refers to himself as Secretary of War) and Tulsi Gabbard.

We recently got an email stating that speaking to the press is not authorized, but I don’t particularly care. I’m not leaking classified information.

A shutdown could stop or slow down a lot of the chaos in other parts of government, but at the end of the day, things will keep moving forward. In the Defense Department in particular, on the surface it would be no different than any other year, because as we all know, this happens yearly or almost yearly. And because of how involved we are around the world, we have it planned out.

Personally, I’m exempt. I have to go to work. As a contractor, my work was already paid for, and my position is deemed “mission critical.”

Of course, it’ll hurt the wallets of thousands of Marylanders, at least temporarily for those who get back pay. Fortunately, there are programs at institutions that DoD affiliates are already members of, such as Navy Federal, which provide a portion of your paycheck during a shutdown and let you pay it back when you receive your back pay. But some positions, and any non-exempt contractors, are not eligible for this.

During any shutdown, but especially this one, given how polarized the sides of the aisle are, I worry about our armed forces in hostile areas who may not get the support they need back home. Intelligence agencies and military personnel work together every day. I take calls from the Middle East and the middle of the ocean all day with requests for assistance. If there aren’t people there to answer, then what? The military will take some roles over, but the specialists are often civilians and contractors who may be furloughed.

It’s a lose-lose in my eyes. You capitulate and give, in my eyes, our biggest domestic threat [President Trump] what he wants by caving, which has long-term implications. But by allowing a shutdown, you put people at home in a state of financial vulnerability and those abroad in a state of uncertainty of all kinds.

‘Weaponization of the budget’

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services • Employee of eight months

The weaponization of the budget, as a cudgel for policy issues, is a risky and inappropriate tactic for the American people. Trump also threatening to fire government workers as part of this shutdown is continuing the trend of working to demoralize and demonize federal employees.

A shutdown would be disruptive to my work because of how difficult it will be to work across the various divisions and centers at my agency. Although my work would continue uninterrupted, many others I work with could be furloughed, making it difficult to carry out duties. Work will slow down, and will certainly impact Americans whose lives are touched by Medicare.

I think Maryland’s congressional delegation should not simply capitulate to Republicans in power, but instead force them to come to the table and compromise with Democrats. It is incumbent upon the party in power to do what needs to be done to avoid a shutdown.

‘Any threats, to me, feel empty ’

USDA • Federal worker of 4 years

I view the reduction in federal workers as inevitable at this point, and even more so if no one stands up to the party eager to carry it out. So any threats, to me, feel empty.

Federal workers are not political pawns. Maybe a government shutdown would make people realize how important our jobs actually are. Maybe it would result in mass firings — who knows? The people in charge already view us as disposable.

I’m not a selfish person. Nobody who chooses to work for the federal government is. We care about the American people. We are the American people. I want policies that help people, and I would want my representatives to fund health care for the public.

As for my own life, I’m not too concerned. Missing paychecks wouldn’t be ideal, but I have savings and a support system to rely on. That’s not the case for many federal workers, especially those with children. I also don’t want to lose my job, but I’ve been living with that anxiety since the November election results came in. So have most of the federal workers I know. It’s just the status quo now.

I don’t think Maryland should vote to avoid a government shutdown. Yes, it affects our state disproportionately, but caving won’t help anyone in the long run.

‘Like deer in headlights’

Federal worker with over 20 years of combined military and civil service

Maryland elected officials have been a disappointment from the start. They seem clueless, like deer in headlights. In this area specifically, families will be torn apart. There will be no jobs, and the mental stress of not being able to support your family as before will be immense.

The federal job cuts have hit educated Black women — and in most cases veterans — the hardest, but that’s not news-coverage worthy.

Despite all the rhetoric from [Maryland] leadership about prioritizing the hiring of former federal employees, I know of zero former feds hired at the county or state level.

A millionaire TV personality loses his job, and within days, everyone in America rallies behind Jimmy Kimmel and he’s back on TV. That’s what’s important in America — Jimmy Kimmel being on TV — not the thousand federal employees who will hit the streets.

‘I was flat broke when the shutdown happened’

Matthew Wilson • Social Security Administration • Employee of 20 years

It seems like we go through this just about every year. Usually, they come to a last-minute agreement. Sometimes they don’t. When they don’t, my colleagues and I are furloughed, and that’s frustrating because we just want to do our jobs.

Back in 2013, I had just bought my house and put all my savings into the down payment, plus furniture and other expenses. I was flat broke when the shutdown happened. I promised myself then that I’d never let myself be in that position again, and I’m in good financial shape going into this potential shutdown. But I worry about younger colleagues, cafeteria staff, janitors and others.

At least a one- or two-day shutdown seems pretty likely at this point.

No announcements yet, but past shutdowns have meant a furlough for me and most of my colleagues here at Social Security Administration headquarters. I’m guessing that will still be true. If it’s a furlough for a few days, that’s not terrible, but if it goes on longer it really starts to affect our work when we do get back. After enduring tough staff losses earlier this year, there’s not much slack left to absorb the lost productivity.

I’d like to see Congress make these shutdown fights a thing of the past, through a functioning appropriations process, multiyear funding for most agencies, and automatic extension of prior-year appropriation levels if they can’t pass funding bills.

Responses have been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.