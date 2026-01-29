Tucked away in the Fox Valley Estates community, you’ll find this impressive, newly updated home. Completely move-in ready, the home features an expansive floor plan, a luxurious primary suite, and a well-equipped lower level.

The home opens to a bright two-story foyer with a modern staircase. The formal dining room features modern lighting and detailed millwork, and has a butler’s pantry pass-through to the kitchen. Top-of-the-line appliances, newly updated white cabinetry and granite countertops are a few of the features that make this kitchen a great place to cook and gather. There is an island, as well as a breakfast bar looking into the family room in a large breakfast nook area. Both the family room and living room have two-story ceilings with an overlook above and modern lighting. The family room also has a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and a second staircase upstairs.

The home has five bedrooms, including a convenient first floor primary suite. This private wing features cathedral ceilings, a sunny sitting room with French doors, a newly updated en suite bathroom and two walk-in closets. The other four bedrooms are upstairs, as well as two bathrooms, and are generously sized.

A walkout lower level has been thoughtfully updated to maximize the space. It includes a large recreation room, exercise room with commercial grade flooring, a theater room, and a modern full bathroom.

Outside, relax on the newly installed composite deck that features glass panels. It overlooks the one-acre lot, with rolling hills and a neighboring horse farm behind it.

An attached three-car garage with epoxy flooring and a workspace complete the home.

The home is located in the Fox Valley Estates on a quiet cul-de-sac. It’s located close to area shopping, dining, parks and schools. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 3309 Great Valley Drive

List price: $1,500,000

5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (7,244 square feet)

Agents:Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty