The backyard of this Village of Harpers Choice home is a highlight, and not just because it backs up to the fourth hole at Hobbits Glen Golf Course. The inside is similarly charming, with newly updated features and comfortable, light-filled spaces.

(Raz Tzameret)

(Cummings & Co. Realtors)

The home opens to a bright, two-story foyer with newly refinished oak floors that continue throughout most of the home. The main living area has an open floor plan, with a two-story great room, dining area, and eat-in kitchen. The entire back wall is filled with windows and sliding doors, flooding the space with natural light. Unique features in the great room include cove lighting, a gas fireplace with granite surround and matching built-ins. The kitchen is spacious and well-equipped, with an L-shaped center island, a breakfast nook, and new stainless steel appliances.

The home has four bedrooms, all with new carpet, and three and a half bathrooms. A convenient first-floor primary suite features a walk-in closet with built-in storage and a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub, separate glass shower, and double vanities. The landing upstairs overlooks the great room, and is a useful bonus space.

The large unfinished lower level could be turned into living space, as it has nine foot ceilings and a rough-in for a future bath. Or leave as is for storage.

A charming outdoor space awaits in the backyard. Relax or entertain on a spacious brick patio with an electric awning, right off the great room and kitchen. It overlooks a stacked stone pond, lush landscaping and the Hobbits Glen Golf Course. There’s also a balcony off two of the upstairs bedrooms, providing similarly beautiful views. An attached two-car garage completes the home.

In addition to the golf course, the home is conveniently located to a neighborhood clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pool and tot lot. Outside of the neighborhood, the Mall in Columbia and area parks are nearby. Meanwhile, downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away, and Frederick is about 40 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 11236 Ridermark Row

List price: $825,000 (HOA fees: $182/month)

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms (3,959 square feet)

Agent: Sue Brazzel, Cummings & Co. Realtors