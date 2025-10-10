You’ll find this circa 1914 bungalow on a tree-lined street in Historic Takoma Park. The home is packed with charm and well-suited for modern living. As a bonus, it has a great backyard, including a screened porch, a large yard and a treehouse.

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

A welcoming covered porch greets you at home. Inside, you’ll find a foyer with beautiful hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. A bright living room features a brick fireplace and built-ins. It flows nicely into the dining room and kitchen, which are well-appointed with stainless steel appliances, Silestone countertops and solid wood cabinetry.

The main level also includes a bedroom, which could also be used as a study, den or playroom, and a full bathroom.

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

Upstairs, the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary suite features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a tiled ensuite bathroom. One of the other bedrooms has access to a balcony.

A recreation room, a bonus room and storage space can be found in the lower level.

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

(David Molina/Townsend Visuals)

There are several outdoor areas to enjoy, including the second-story balcony, a screened porch, and a large fenced yard. There’s even a treehouse!

The home is located on a quiet leafy street, yet is just a short walk away from Takoma Park’s eclectic shops and restaurants. The Takoma Metro station is half a mile away, providing easy access to all of Washington, D.C.

The details: