Built in 1923 and thoughtfully expanded over time, this charming bungalow in Takoma Park offers warm interiors, a great backyard, and a prime location just minutes from the area’s best shopping and dining.

Inside, you’ll find unique millwork, beautiful hardwood floors and distinctive architectural details. The home opens to an inviting living room with a gas fireplace.

There’s also an adjacent family room, which would be ideal as a playroom, den or music room. The home flows nicely to a dining room that is flooded with natural light.

The kitchen features butcher block counters, built-in storage, and a tucked-away pantry area that provides access to the rear yard.

The home has three bedrooms, including a convenient main-level primary bedroom. The room is spacious and sunny, with an attached sitting room and dressing room. There’s also a full bathroom that has been updated.

Upstairs, you’ll find two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a lofted den/office. The bedroom at the front of the house has vaulted ceilings and large windows overlooking the street, creating a comfortable, bright space.

The lower level is unfinished and provides space for laundry, a workshop area and storage. It has a full bathroom and could be finished for additional living space.

At the front of the house, a spacious covered porch overlooks the tree-lined street. In the back, enjoy a patio with built-in bench seating and a hot tub. A partially fenced yard with mature trees and plantings is ideal for gardening and games.

The home is just a short walk away from Takoma Park’s eclectic shops and restaurants. Getting into D.C. is easy, with the Takoma Metro station less than a mile away.

The details: