The possibilities for this extraordinary farmland, known as Stoney Springs Farm, are endless. The property in Poolesville features a beautiful farmhouse, a detached garage and a stunning bank barn spread across 315 acres. And don’t forget about the breathtaking views. Whether you’re a car collector, hunter, equestrian or nature lover, this property offers something special you won’t find anywhere else.

The colonial farmhouse was custom-built in 2010 and is well-appointed. The living room has a charming brick fireplace and beautiful reclaimed oak floors, which continue throughout the home. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with custom millwork, top-of-the-line appliances and a large eat-in island. There’s a convenient main-level primary suite and additional bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs.

Next to the main house is a detached three-car garage with a workroom and a covered porch. There’s also a functional four-bay agricultural building on the property.

A highlight of the property is the timber-framed bank barn. The three-level, 8,200-square-foot building offers an impressive opportunity for car enthusiasts or large-scale entertaining. The climate-controlled building features Douglas fir beams and flooring, a high-end kitchen and one-and-a-half bathrooms. It offers beautiful 360-degree views of the property.

Across the property, you’ll find mature woods, open fields and a winding drive. Hunters will appreciate the strategically placed stands and food plots. There are also multiple productive crop fields and cultivable land, offering strong agricultural opportunities.

The property is located in Poolesville, a quaint, rural town with a strong sense of community. Nature lovers will enjoy easy access to Sugarloaf Mountain and the C&O Canal trail. The property is about 40 minutes from Frederick and 50 minutes from Washington, D.C.

The details: