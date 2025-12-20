A rare find in Baltimore County, this Phoenix home offers nearly 7,000 square feet of modern interiors, over 3 private acres of beautiful land, and shared access to pursue your equestrian passions. Welcome to 51 Blenheim Farm Lane.
Inside, the home opens to an expansive foyer with soaring ceilings. Step down to a formal living room with a striking fireplace and large windows overlooking the backyard. There’s also a private home office off the foyer.
The heart of the home is the relaxing family room, featuring another impressive fireplace, which opens to the gourmet kitchen. Enjoy top-of-the-line appliances, including a large Wolf range, a center island and a breakfast nook. The space is well suited for entertaining, with a charming arched doorway, one of many in the house, leading to a formal dining room.
The primary suite is conveniently located on the first floor. It features a spacious bedroom, two walk-in closets and a private hall leading to a large ensuite bathroom. The room also offers direct access to a rear patio.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, and all have large closets. There’s also a bonus space at the top of the stairs, which could be used as a play room, den or hangout space.
The finished lower level provides even more flexible living space. A large recreation room with a wet bar and another fireplace opens to a game room/home gym. There’s a more private area of the lower level that contains a fifth bedroom with its own full bathroom and living space, which would be ideal for multigenerational living or long-term guests.
The backyard is the perfect place to unwind and entertain. There’s a covered stone porch for relaxing. It leads to a large stone patio that has an outdoor kitchen and a pizza oven. There’s also a large flat yard with mature trees and landscaping and a three-car garage.
The home is set on over 3 acres in Blenheim Farm, a private equestrian gated community. Residents of this tight-knit community enjoy access to shared paddocks and a stable. The development is beautifully landscaped, with a tree-lined drive.
Loch Raven Reservoir, area country clubs, and Hunt Valley shopping and dining are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.
The details:
· Address: 51 Blenheim Farm Lane
· List price: $1,525,000 (HOA fees: $250/month)
· Five bedrooms, six bathrooms (6,950 square feet)
· Agent: Denie Dulin, The Apex Home Team of Compass
