A rare find in Baltimore County, this Phoenix home offers nearly 7,000 square feet of modern interiors, over 3 private acres of beautiful land, and shared access to pursue your equestrian passions. Welcome to 51 Blenheim Farm Lane.

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

Inside, the home opens to an expansive foyer with soaring ceilings. Step down to a formal living room with a striking fireplace and large windows overlooking the backyard. There’s also a private home office off the foyer.

The heart of the home is the relaxing family room, featuring another impressive fireplace, which opens to the gourmet kitchen. Enjoy top-of-the-line appliances, including a large Wolf range, a center island and a breakfast nook. The space is well suited for entertaining, with a charming arched doorway, one of many in the house, leading to a formal dining room.

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

The primary suite is conveniently located on the first floor. It features a spacious bedroom, two walk-in closets and a private hall leading to a large ensuite bathroom. The room also offers direct access to a rear patio.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, and all have large closets. There’s also a bonus space at the top of the stairs, which could be used as a play room, den or hangout space.

The finished lower level provides even more flexible living space. A large recreation room with a wet bar and another fireplace opens to a game room/home gym. There’s a more private area of the lower level that contains a fifth bedroom with its own full bathroom and living space, which would be ideal for multigenerational living or long-term guests.

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

(REX-Real Estate Exposures)

The backyard is the perfect place to unwind and entertain. There’s a covered stone porch for relaxing. It leads to a large stone patio that has an outdoor kitchen and a pizza oven. There’s also a large flat yard with mature trees and landscaping and a three-car garage.

The home is set on over 3 acres in Blenheim Farm, a private equestrian gated community. Residents of this tight-knit community enjoy access to shared paddocks and a stable. The development is beautifully landscaped, with a tree-lined drive.

Loch Raven Reservoir, area country clubs, and Hunt Valley shopping and dining are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 51 Blenheim Farm Lane

· List price: $1,525,000 (HOA fees: $250/month)

· Five bedrooms, six bathrooms (6,950 square feet)

· Agent: Denie Dulin, The Apex Home Team of Compass