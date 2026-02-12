Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Overlook at Centennial Park community, this move-in ready home offers luxurious interiors and a generous floor plan.

At the front of the house, a welcoming covered porch greets you. Inside, an entrance hall contains the home’s main staircase and opens to the rest of the living spaces with large wall cutouts. A formal living room and dining room are on either side, each with massive windows flooding the spaces with natural light.

The family room features a gas fireplace with a marble surround and access to the wraparound deck. It flows nicely to an attractive kitchen, with new appliances, quartz countertops, and a center island. There are also a breakfast nook and work station. A private home office can also be found on the main level, ideal as a work-from-home space. Throughout the main level, there are hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two modern bathrooms. The primary suite is luxurious with a separate sitting room, three walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom. Newly renovated, the neutral room features a soaking tub, glass shower, and a double vanity with LED mirror.

A walkout lower level is fully finished, offering additional living space. There are a recreation room, a den with built-ins, a fifth bedroom and another full bathroom. Sliding doors lead to a brick patio and the rest of the backyard.

Outside, enjoy a large deck of the main living space, a brick patio below and plenty of greenspace. The home backs up to preserved woods and has an attached two-car garage. The solar panels are paid off, providing excellent energy efficiency and low utility bills.

The small neighborhood is across the street from Centennial Park, which offers walking trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, boating, fishing and more. Area shopping and dining are all nearby.

Downtown Baltimore is less than 30 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 9728 Natalies Way

List price: $1,085,000

5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (4,264 square feet)

Agent: Shun Lu, The Shun Lu Team at Keller Williams Realty Centre