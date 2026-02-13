Next to the iconic Strathmore Music Center, you’ll find this attractive townhome. Built in 2011, it features impressive architecture, four levels of living space, and a rooftop terrace.

The home’s exterior was inspired by historic architecture, has four stories of living space, with a convenient elevator to all levels. You enter into a welcoming foyer, that leads to a guest suite (or den), and a media/exercise room. The second story is the main living area, with a large living room, gourmet kitchen and dining room. In the kitchen, enjoy floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, high-end appliances and a large center island. An adjacent dining area has coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace surrounded by built-ins.

Two bedrooms are on the third floor, including the primary suite. It offers a sunny bedroom, two walk-in closets and a modern bathroom. Every bedroom in the house has an ensuite bathroom.

On the fourth floor, a relaxed family room has a wet bar and opens to the rooftop terrace. Another bedroom is also on this level.

French doors off the dining area open to a large patio, perfect for cooking and dining al fresco. The rooftop terrace offers another enjoyable spot to relax, and is ideal for entertaining. A two-car garage completes the home.

Symphony Park is a quiet community with landscaped gardens and courtyards. Walking paths lead directly to the beautiful Strathmore grounds and the Grosvenor/Strathmore metro stop, on the Red Line, is less than a half mile away, providing easy access to all of Washington, D.C.

The details:

· Address: 10890 Symphony Park Drive

· List price: $1,550,000 (HOA fees: $406/month)

· 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (3,810 square feet)

· Agent: Joanna Argenio, Long & Foster Real Estate