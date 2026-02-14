Just past Green Spring Valley Hunt Club you’ll find this six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home. Built in 2025, it offers the rare opportunity to become the first owner of a home of this caliber, where master craftsmanship, luxurious finishes, and an outdoor amenities all impress.

The home opens to a two-story foyer flooded with natural light. A modern chandelier hangs above. The main level has a mostly open layout, creating inviting and cozy spaces despite its generous size. A large living room features a striking fireplace with two sets of doors out to the back patio. It flows nicely to the kitchen, where you’ll find custom details, top-of-the-line finishes and striking two-tone cabinetry. There are a relaxed dining area and an attached breakfast nook. A tucked-away scullery is fully equipped.

There’s also a formal dining room, massive laundry room (another one can be found upstairs), mudroom, and home office.

The home contains six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. A first-floor primary suite contains a fireplace, dressing rooms and an ensuite bathroom with beautiful finishes. Upstairs you’ll find a second-story primary suite that is equally as impressive. All of the additional bedrooms are generously sized. A second laundry/hobby room can also be found on this level.

The finished lower level provides additional living space, including a large recreation room with a second kitchen.

Enjoy an oasis in the backyard. A heated saltwater pool, featuring a spa, tanning ledge and wraparound stone patio with a built-in gas firepit serves as the focal point. There’s also a covered porch that has an outdoor kitchen and stone fireplace, providing the perfect place to relax and dine al fresco, even in the cooler months.

An attached three-car garage completes this unique home, which sits on more than two acres.

The home is located steps from the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club. The Caves Valley Golf Club, Irvine Nature Center and area shopping and dining are all just minutes away. Downtown Baltimore is about 25 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 314 Golf Course Road

· List price: $5,200,000

· 6 bedrooms, 7 1/2 bathrooms (9,048 square feet)

· Builder/Agent:Alan Klatsky, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty